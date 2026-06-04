FDI inflows into Phu Tho surge 3.5-fold in first five months

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Phu Tho (VNA) – Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the northern province of Phu Tho rose 3.5 times year-on-year in the first five months of 2026, reflecting the locality’s growing attractiveness to international investors.

As of May 20, the province had granted investment licences to 15 new FDI projects with total registered capital of 307.2 million USD. Investors from Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China) and China continued to select Phu Tho as an investment destination, with China taking the lead in the number of newly licensed projects.

Most of the newly registered FDI was channelled into processing and manufacturing, which attracted 13 projects worth 121.1 million USD, highlighting the province’s strengths in industrial infrastructure, workforce availability and investment conditions.

Domestic investment also remained active, with 36 new projects registered during the period, carrying total capital of 12.42 trillion VND (roundly 497 million USD). Many of the projects focus on infrastructure, urban development, trade, services and supporting industries.

Business activity expanded strongly, with 2,201 newly established enterprises registering combined capital of 26.1 trillion VND, up 43.5% in number and 76.3% in registered capital compared with the same period last year. The new firms are expected to create more than 10,850 jobs.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Duy Dong said Phu Tho will continue improving its investment climate through administrative reform, digital transformation and infrastructure development, while prioritising high-tech, green and supporting industry projects.

The province is also focusing on developing logistics facilities and a skilled workforce to attract high-quality investment and strengthen its role as a key investment destination in Vietnam’s northern midland and mountainous region./.​