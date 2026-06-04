Top leader calls for reform of Party leadership methods to support strategic autonomy, sustainable growth

#Party General Secretary and State President #To Lam #Leadership #Top Leader #Strategic Autonomy #Sustainable Growth #14th National Party Congress
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Thang Long-Hanoi Festival 2026: Where traditions and creativity converge
Running from September 11-20, the Thang Long-Hanoi Festival is envisioned to become a signature cultural brand for Hanoi, contributing to the realisation of cultural development goals in line with key resolutions of the Government and Hanoi in the new era.
Vietnam, Angola strengthen practical cooperation across multiple fields
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 3 received Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António in Hanoi during the latter's official visit to Vietnam.
Vietnam, Philippines strengthen defence ties following partnership upgrade
Vietnam and the Philippines have agreed to deepen their comprehensive and practical defence cooperation and effectively implement the newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation between the two countries' defence ministries.
Hung Yen seeks to expand investment cooperation with Japanese partners
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam and the northern province of Hung Yen on June 3 co-hosted the Vietnam–Japan Connectivity Programme, attracting hundreds of Japanese and local businesses seeking investment and cooperation opportunities.
Prime Minister calls for stronger efforts to reach double-digit growth target
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 3 chaired the Government’s regular meeting for May, reviewing the country’s socio-economic performance in the first five months of the year, and outlining key tasks and solutions for the coming period.
Top leader stresses growth and social harmony must go hand in hand
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 3 chaired a working session with the Central Public Security Party Committee and relevant agencies on a project to build an orderly, disciplined, safe, healthy, civilised, harmonious and developed society in the new era. The project will be submitted to the Politburo before being reported to the Party Central Committee for consideration and issuance of a resolution.
Port Said remains significant milestone in revolutionary life of President Ho Chi Minh: Egyptian official
More than a century after young patriot Nguyen Tat Thanh set foot in the Egyptian port city of Port Said during his journey to seek a path for national salvation, that historic stop continues to be remembered by Egyptian scholars and politicians as a significant milestone in the revolutionary life of President Ho Chi Minh.
People with great works exhibited at Ho Chi Minh Museum
Outstanding Vietnamese people from various fields are being honoured at an exhibition entitled Ordinary but Noble Examples at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi.
PM orders breakthrough mechanisms for International Financial Centre in June
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called for the issuance of new regulations in June to establish breakthrough mechanisms for the rapid deployment of key financial products and services at the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC).
Experts urge measures to curb inflation and sustain growth
Given the volatile global economy, inflationary pressures are mounting as energy and input material prices rise. The challenge of keeping inflation under control while maintaining growth targets is becoming increasingly demanding for Vietnam. The Government and ministries are rolling out a range of coordinated measures to ensure macroeconomic stability and create room for sustainable growth.
Young Vietnamese artists unite for a sustainable future
Music, dance and visual arts are emerging as powerful platforms for Vietnam’s younger generation to speak up about sustainable development. Through the “Plug in to Evolution” campaign, launched by the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam under the Global Gateway initiative, young artists are using contemporary creative expression to tell the story of a greener future.
Deputy PM demands E10 biofuel quality, full consumer protection
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc underscored consumer protection as a top priority while chairing a June 2 review of the nationwide rollout of E10 biofuel.
Lai Chau showcases potential for adventure tourism
Lai Chau, Vietnam’s westernmost province, captivates visitors with its rich cultural heritage and spectacular mountain landscapes. Wrapped in clouds for much of the year and blessed with a climate that can deliver four seasons in a single day, its towering peaks have become both a challenge for adventurers and a symbol of the province’s wild natural beauty.
Vietnam, Philippines elevate economic ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 1 called for new breakthroughs in trade, investment, and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and the Philippines, saying these sectors should become key drivers of bilateral relations.
Experts address consumer concerns over E10 biofuel
Since June 1, E10 biofuel gasoline has officially been sold nationwide, completely replacing conventional mineral gasoline. However, many consumers still have concerns about its impact on engine durability, fuel consumption, and potential risks associated with its use. So, is using E10 gasoline really something to worry about?
Folk games bring families together at Temple of Literature
Within the heritage space of the Temple of Literature, “A Day of Strolling” programme offered children an unforgettable memory filled with traditional folk games, crafts, and cultural experiences alongside family and friends.
Vietnam-Sweden film week delights young audiences
The Vietnam Film Institute, in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden, opened the Vietnam-Sweden Children’s Film Week on June 1.
From Ho Chi Minh’s letter to today’s care for children
Vietnam celebrated its first International Children’s Day on June 1, 1950. Despite the hardships of the resistance war against French colonial rule, President Ho Chi Minh took time to write a letter to children across the country.
Top Vietnamese leader meets Philippines-based organisations, businesses
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam met with representatives of some organisations and businesses in the Philippines on May 31 afternoon, part of his state visit to the archipelagic nation.
Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Philippines for state visit
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Manila on May 31 afternoon, beginning a state visit to the Philippines at the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.