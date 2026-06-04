Culture - Sports

Vietnam target fourth straight AVC Challenge Cup title

Following the AVC Challenge Cup, Vietnam face a demanding international schedule with four more major tournaments this year, including the Asian Championship in China and the Asian Games (ASIAD).

Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team. (Photo courtesy of the VFV)
Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team. (Photo courtesy of the VFV)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Defending champions Vietnam will begin their quest for a fourth consecutive AVC Challenge Cup title when the tournament gets underway in the Philippines from June 4 to 14, with head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet confident his side can rise to the challenge.

“As defending champions, we aim to successfully retain the title for the fourth time. This year’s tournament is expected to be challenging, particularly with the participation of the Republic of Korea. However, we remain determined to achieve the best possible result,” Kiet said.

One of Vietnam’s key strengths is the team’s cohesion and stability. Most of the players have remained part of the national set-up through multiple training camps since 2023, allowing them to fully absorb the coaching staff’s philosophy and develop a strong understanding on court.

That continuity has enabled the squad to execute their playing style effectively while maintaining consistency in performance.

“I believe that our unity, shared determination and ability to support one another have played a crucial role in the team’s achievements and impressive performances in recent years,” Kiet added.

Vietnam won the AVC Challenge Cup in 2023, 2024 and 2025. This year, they have been drawn in Pool B alongside Kazakhstan, Iran, Indonesia, Hong Kong (China) and Lebanon.

Pool A features Chinese Taipei, the Republic of Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Australia, Uzbekistan and the hosts, who are expected to be among the strongest contenders for a place in the final.

“In addition to experienced teams such as Kazakhstan and Chinese Taipei, the presence of the Republic of Korea will make the competition even tougher. I expect our players to maintain their confidence, composure and positive mindset built from previous successes, thereby showcasing their full potential and striving to defend the title,” Kiet said.

Following the AVC Challenge Cup, Vietnam face a demanding international schedule with four more major tournaments this year, including the Asian Championship in China and the Asian Games (ASIAD).

Competing in five international tournaments in a single year could place significant physical demands on the players. However, the coaching staff have prepared detailed plans to maintain fitness levels while minimising the risk of injury.

“The upcoming AVC Challenge Cup will be a significant test, but it also provides valuable preparation for our future tasks. After the tournament, the team will have around one and a half months to improve fitness and refine technical aspects before entering the remaining competitions,” Kiet said.

“The coaching staff have developed a structured training programme with carefully adjusted workloads to reduce pressure and limit injury risks. In addition, the Vietnam Volleyball Federation has created favourable conditions by inviting a foreign fitness coach to work with the team.”

According to the plan, the squad will also undergo an extended training camp in Da Lat after the AVC Challenge Cup to build endurance and improve their ability to cope with high-intensity competition.

“This will give us a solid basis to evaluate and select the best possible squad for upcoming tournaments such as the Asian Games. We hope that thorough preparation will help the team continue to affirm their position and gradually elevate Vietnamese volleyball on the international stage,” Kiet said./.

VNA
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