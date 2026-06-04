Sci-Tech

Independent survey portal launched to assess 50 public services in Hanoi

The portal will provide technological solutions and data infrastructure, while the service centre will facilitate system integration.

Civil servants at the Hanoi Public Administrative Service Centre assist residents with administrative procedures. (Photo: VNA)
Civil servants at the Hanoi Public Administrative Service Centre assist residents with administrative procedures. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The independent survey portal HIHUB, designed to collect public feedback on 50 groups of public services across the capital, was officially launched on June 4.

The launch took place during a ceremony that also saw the signing of a cooperation memorandum (MoU) between Hanoi Innovation Hub (HIHUB), the Hanoi Public Administration Service Centre, the Institute for Vietnam Initiatives (IVI), PVcomBank, and ShopeeFood Vietnam.

Under the MoU, HIHUB will provide technological solutions and data infrastructure, while the service centre will facilitate system integration. The institute and PVcomBank will contribute resources and methodological support. The bank and ShopeeFood Vietnam, meanwhile, are partnering in the implementation of the survey campaign.

According to organisers, the initiative is based on a memorandum signed on May 12 between the Party Central Committee's Office and HIHUB, with the aim of conducting an independent assessment of citizens’ real-life experiences when accessing public services.

The campaign is scheduled to begin citywide in early June, focusing on 50 essential public services. Through the HIHUB portal, residents are able to share their experiences directly, evaluate service quality and report difficulties encountered during administrative procedures.

A notable feature of the new model is its shift from simply measuring satisfaction levels to evaluating the entire user experience. The survey covers all stages of the process, from obtaining information and submitting applications to processing procedures and receiving final results.

In addition to surveys conducted through the public service portal and at public administration centres, the system employs independent survey technology with encrypted and secure data handling. Survey links will be automatically sent approximately two hours after a citizen completes an administrative procedure via official Zalo accounts, SMS messages, email or the iHanoi application.

By allowing users to provide feedback after leaving the service centre, the system is expected to encourage more candid and objective responses.

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The interface of the HIHUB independent survey portal. (Photo: ttpvhcc.hanoi.gov.vn)

Another innovation is the incorporation of feedback not only from citizens and businesses but also from frontline civil servants who directly process applications. The survey data will be supplemented by digital administrative data, including error rates at different stages of processing, system interaction times and other operational indicators.

Speaking at the event, representatives of the project steering committee stressed that listening to citizens should go beyond one-off surveys and become a continuous feedback mechanism. Such a system, they said, would help authorities identify practical bottlenecks more effectively and support ongoing administrative reform efforts./.

VNA
#independent survey portal #HIHUB #public services #Hanoi #administrative reform Ha Noi
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