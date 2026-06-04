Business

Vietnam’s hi-tech exports surpass 50% as startup ranking hits record

The domestic innovation ecosystem continued to expand, with 963 sci-tech enterprises, 20 sci-tech exchanges and 37 innovation centres operating across 26 out of the 34 cities and provinces nationwide.

Da Nang is working to establish a controlled sandbox environment for new technology models (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang is working to establish a controlled sandbox environment for new technology models (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hi-tech products accounted for 50.76% of Vietnam’s total exports in the first quarter, reported the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Notably, Vietnam climbed five places to rank 50th globally in StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026, its highest position ever.

The domestic innovation ecosystem continued to expand, with 963 sci-tech enterprises, 20 sci-tech exchanges and 37 innovation centres operating across 26 out of the 34 cities and provinces nationwide.

On digital transformation, the rate of fully online administrative procedures reached 50.2% in May. The digital economy contributed an estimated 14.02% of GDP in 2025, equivalent to about 72.1 billion USD.

Vietnam also held its position among the world’s leading countries for telecom infrastructure. Mobile broadband speeds hit 207.3 Mbps and fixed broadband averaged 287.33 Mbps, placing the country 11th globally in both categories.

To date, Vietnam has recorded 110.5 million mobile broadband subscriptions, including 24.29 million 5G users, alongside 25.62 million fixed broadband subscriptions. Postal service revenue in May was estimated at 8.5 trillion VND, up 30% from a year earlier.

May brought a flurry of major diplomatic and scientific events. Highlights included the Vietnam–India Innovation Forum in New Delhi attended by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, talks between the Vietnamese and Sri-Lankan ministries of science and technology on cooperation in 6G, unmanned aerial vehicles and satellite technologies; and the third meeting of the Government Steering Committee on science and technology development, innovation, digital transformation, and Project 06./.

VNA
#hi-tech exports #domestic innovation ecosystem #StartupBlink #Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026 Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

Bitexco Financial Tower in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City sees surge in FDI for hi-tech data infrastructure

Over the weekend, the municipal People’s Committee granted investment certificates to four hi-tech projects in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), with combined registered capital topping 1.23 billion USD. These projects focus on data centres, biomedical technology, and smart electronic equipment, which hold high value-added potential. Notably, two of the approvals are for hyperscale data centres.

See more

A view of the Government's regular meeting for May on June 3, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister urges tougher accountability for delayed national target programmes

Speaking at the Government’s regular press conference for May on June 3, the Deputy Minister acknowledged that implementation and disbursement of national target programmes, as well as public investment projects in general, remain slower than expected despite repeated reviews by the Ministry of Finance, relevant ministries and localities.

A graphic image of Song Lo I Industrial Park in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)

FDI inflows into Phu Tho surge 3.5-fold in first five months

As of May 20, Phu Tho province had granted investment licences to 15 new FDI projects with total registered capital of 307.2 million USD. Investors from Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China) and China continued to select Phu Tho as an investment destination, with China taking the lead in the number of newly licensed projects.

Traders purchase tuna at a fishing port. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Aquatic products face challenge of maintaining market share in US

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has recently recognised Vietnam’s crab fishery as equivalent to US standards. Under an updated decision issued in last month, Vietnamese crab and crab products will continue to be eligible for import into the US market.

At the working session (Photo: thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn)

TikTok interested in investing in logistics, digital finance in Vietnam

Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan commended TikTok’s rapid growth and its contributions to Vietnam’s digital economy. With tens of millions of users, TikTok has become not only a platform for content creation and social interactions but also an effective tool for product promotion, market expansion, and e-commerce.

A view of the business seminar on upgrading Vietnam’s industrial sector through Nordic expertise and partnership held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 3, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to become one of Asia’s leading high-value manufacturing hubs: seminar

Vietnam is now on the threshold of becoming a leading manufacturing hub for both global and ASEAN markets, with the potential to position itself as one of Asia’s foremost high-value manufacturing centres. However, the country is also facing increasing competition from regional economies such as Malaysia, Indonesia and India.

Imports and exports are handled at Lach Huyen container port in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

Trade turnover exceeds 445 billion USD in five months

In May, Vietnam's trade turnover amounted to 99.07 billion USD, rising 3.2% from the previous month and 25.8% from a year earlier. Exports increased 19.5% year-on-year in the January-May period, while imports surged 30.8%.

A container truck runs at the Gemalink International Port, part of the Cai Mep port complex, in Tan Phuoc ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seen as ASEAN’s resilient growth bright spot

According to the World Bank (WB), buoyed by impressive GDP growth of 8% in 2025, Vietnam entered 2026 as one of Southeast Asia's strongest-performing economies. In its latest economic update released in May, the WB highlighted Vietnam’s robust fundamentals and favourable growth outlook.

A Xiaomi store in Beijing, China, on January 15, 2021 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Xiaomi Vietnam fined for violating consumer rights

Xiaomi Vietnam Co., Ltd was fined 290 million VND (about 11,000 USD) for three violations of consumer protection regulations, according to the National Competition Commission (NCC) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Export is one of the important contributors to Vietnam's economic growth. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's economy accelerates despite global uncertainties: French report

Vietnam is well positioned to remain among Asia’s fastest-growing economies. Future success will depend on the country’s ability to leverage opportunities from international integration while developing new domestic growth drivers to support its ambition of becoming a high-income economy by 2045.

Hanoi’s consumer price index increased by 0.28% in May compared to the previous month (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s May CPI rises 0.28%

The Statistics Office attributed the stable market situation to the city’s efforts to implement Government directives on price governance and inflation control while ensuring adequate supply of goods and services, especially essential ones.