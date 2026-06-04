Vietnam’s hi-tech exports surpass 50% as startup ranking hits record

Hanoi (VNA) – Hi-tech products accounted for 50.76% of Vietnam’s total exports in the first quarter, reported the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Notably, Vietnam climbed five places to rank 50th globally in StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026, its highest position ever.

The domestic innovation ecosystem continued to expand, with 963 sci-tech enterprises, 20 sci-tech exchanges and 37 innovation centres operating across 26 out of the 34 cities and provinces nationwide.

On digital transformation, the rate of fully online administrative procedures reached 50.2% in May. The digital economy contributed an estimated 14.02% of GDP in 2025, equivalent to about 72.1 billion USD.

Vietnam also held its position among the world’s leading countries for telecom infrastructure. Mobile broadband speeds hit 207.3 Mbps and fixed broadband averaged 287.33 Mbps, placing the country 11th globally in both categories.

To date, Vietnam has recorded 110.5 million mobile broadband subscriptions, including 24.29 million 5G users, alongside 25.62 million fixed broadband subscriptions. Postal service revenue in May was estimated at 8.5 trillion VND, up 30% from a year earlier.

May brought a flurry of major diplomatic and scientific events. Highlights included the Vietnam–India Innovation Forum in New Delhi attended by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, talks between the Vietnamese and Sri-Lankan ministries of science and technology on cooperation in 6G, unmanned aerial vehicles and satellite technologies; and the third meeting of the Government Steering Committee on science and technology development, innovation, digital transformation, and Project 06./.

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