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Discovering “inland Ha Long Bay” amid vast forests of Tuyen Quang

Far from the bustle of mass tourism, the area captivates visitors with its pristine beauty, unhurried pace of life and legends passed down through generations.

Coc Vai Pha in Tuyen Quang province's Thuong Lam commune. It is a towering limestone outcrop associated with the legend of Tai Ngao, a local hero who built a dam to save villagers from disaster. (Photo: VNA)
Coc Vai Pha in Tuyen Quang province's Thuong Lam commune. It is a towering limestone outcrop associated with the legend of Tai Ngao, a local hero who built a dam to save villagers from disaster. (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang (VNA) – Nestled among the sweeping mountains and forests of northern Vietnam, Thuong Lam commune in Tuyen Quang province unfolds like a living ink-wash painting, where towering limestone ranges are reflected in the emerald waters of the Na Hang-Lam Binh ecological lake.​

Far from the bustle of mass tourism, the area captivates visitors with its pristine beauty, unhurried pace of life and legends passed down through generations.​

An “inland Ha Long Bay” amid mountains

Often described as an “inland Ha Long Bay”, Thuong Lam offers a striking landscape of limestone peaks rising from a vast lake covering more than 8,000 hectares.​

From Thuy Wharf, small boats glide across the tranquil waters, revealing a dramatic panorama of ancient forests mirrored on the lake’s surface and limestone formations emerging like islands from a sea of green. In the distance, villages inhabited by Tay, Dao and Mong ethnic minority groups nestle against the mountainsides, their evening cooking fires adding a poetic touch to the scenery.​

Among the area’s most iconic landmarks is Coc Vai Pha, a towering limestone outcrop associated with the legend of Tai Ngao, a local hero who built a dam to save villagers from disaster. The site stands not only as a natural wonder but also as a symbol of the cultural heritage preserved by local communities.​

According to Nguyen Van Hoa, Secretary of the Thuong Lam Party Committee, the destination’s appeal lies in the harmonious relationship between nature and community life.​

“Thuong Lam is not only blessed with beautiful landscapes but also rich cultural depth. We believe tourism development must go hand in hand with preserving local identity and protecting the natural environment, so that visitors can truly experience the soul of this land,” he said.​

Authentic experiences and cultural richness

While the scenery leaves a lasting first impression, the experiences on offer often linger longest in visitors’ memories.​

Nguyen Huyen Trang, a visitor from Hanoi, said she was astonished by the beauty of the Na Hang-Lam Binh lake area.​

“I thought places like this only existed in films or photographs. Sitting on a boat and watching the mountains reflected in the water is incredibly peaceful. It is neither crowded nor noisy – a perfect place to slow down and unwind,” she said.​

Nature lovers can explore attractions such as Khuoi Nhi Waterfall, where cascades tumble over nearly three kilometres of moss-covered rocks. Other highlights include Nam Me Waterfall, Song Long Cave and Khuoi Pin Cave, creating a diverse eco-tourism landscape.

vnanet-khuoi-nhi-tuyen-quang.jpg
A view of Khuoi Nhi Waterfall in Tuyen Quang province's Thuong Lam commune (Photo: VNA)

For adventurous travellers, kayaking across the lake or navigating narrow passages between limestone cliffs offers memorable experiences. Those seeking tranquillity can simply relax aboard a boat and take in the serene surroundings.​

Yet perhaps the true spirit of Thuong Lam lies in the cultural life of its ethnic communities. As evening falls, visitors can stay in traditional Tay stilt houses, gather around a fire and listen to the melodies of the Tinh lute accompanied by the haunting strains of Then singing. These traditional performances recount stories of the mountains, the people and generations of rural life.​

The local cuisine also reflects the flavours of the highlands. Grilled stream fish, dried buffalo meat and locally brewed maize alcohol are prepared using traditional methods, offering visitors an authentic taste of the region’s heritage and hospitality.​

In recent years, following its recognition as a national scenic site, Thuong Lam has gradually improved tourism infrastructure while expanding community-based tourism services and homestays. Importantly, this development have not diminished the area’s rustic charm. Instead, they have helped showcase the value of its natural and cultural assets.​

Hoa said local authorities would continue promoting sustainable community tourism while maintaining the destination’s authenticity.​

"We hope that visitors will return not only because of the scenery, but because of the warmth and hospitality of the people of Thuong Lam,” he said.​

As tourism continues to grow in Tuyen Quang, Thuong Lam is steadily establishing itself as one of the province’s most promising destinations — a place not only for sightseeing and relaxation, but also for deeper experiences and a greater appreciation of the enduring harmony between people and nature./.

VNA
#Thuong Lam commune in Tuyen Quang #Na Hang-Lam Binh ecological lake #Tuyen Quang tourism Tuyen Quang
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