Society

Top leader calls for new mindset to promote the elderly's role in national development

The elderly should be viewed not merely as policy beneficiaries but as participants in development, with conditions created for them to continue making contributions according to their health, abilities, experience and aspirations.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the elderly representatives at the gathering in Hanoi on June 5 (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the elderly representatives at the gathering in Hanoi on June 5 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called for a fundamental shift in mindset on ageing policies, stressing that older persons should be regarded not only as beneficiaries of social welfare but also as active contributors to national development.

Addressing a gathering of 85 outstanding elderly representatives from across the country on June 5 to mark the 85th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnamese Elderly (June 6, 1941–2026), the top leader said Vietnam is entering a new stage of development with great aspirations.

In this context, he said, policies for older persons should move beyond care and support towards both caring for and promoting their role. The elderly should be viewed not merely as policy beneficiaries but as participants in development, with conditions created for them to continue making contributions according to their health, abilities, experience and aspirations.

vnanet-elder3.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the gathering on June 5. (Photo: VNA)

The leader emphasised that a nation’s development level is measured not only by economic growth and modern infrastructure but also by the quality of life of its people and whether older persons can live happily, receive proper care and respect, and continue making meaningful contributions to society.

He noted that the 85 delegates attending the event are exemplary individuals representing millions of elderly Vietnamese nationwide. Despite coming from different backgrounds and fields of activity, they share patriotism, community responsibility, exemplary conduct within their families, and a strong desire to continue dedicating to society.

General Secretary and President Lam stressed that dedication to the country does not end with retirement. Older persons contribute knowledge, experience, prestige and example, helping preserve family traditions, strengthen community cohesion and inspire younger generations.

He commended generations of elderly Vietnamese people for their valuable contributions over the past 85 years. He praised the Vietnam Association of the Elderly at all levels for protecting members’ rights and legitimate interests and implementing practical initiatives that help strengthen national solidarity and build a compassionate society.

vnanet-elder2.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and other delegates pose for a group photo on June 5. (Photo: VNA)

The leader urged ministries, sectors, localities, the association, and society as a whole to further improve policies for older persons in a comprehensive, humane, and modern manner that effectively responds to population ageing. Policies, he said, must better safeguard the rights and lawful interests of the elderly while enabling them to continue contributing their wisdom, experience and prestige to society.

He also called for improved health care, social security and services for older persons, particularly disadvantaged ones, those living alone, and residents in remote, mountainous and ethnic minority areas so that no senior citizens are left unattended or behind during the national development journey.

The General Secretary and President also underlined the need to create favourable conditions for older persons to contribute to the Party and administration building, promote traditional values, participate in grassroots mediation, maintain security and social order, build civilised lifestyles and strengthen the great national solidarity.

Reaffirming that caring for the elderly is a shared responsibility of the Party, State, society, communities and families, he expressed confidence that Vietnam’s elderly people will continue lending their patriotism, sense of responsibility, and wisdom to national construction and defence, thereby helping build a prosperous, civilised and happy nation./.

VNA
#ageing policies #older persons #the elderly #Traditional Day of the Vietnamese Elderly #Việt Nam hạnh phúc-BT
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

National Party Congress

Related News

Ho Chi Minh City officially enters the “ageing population” phase in 2017, when people aged 60 and above accounted for 10.28% of the population (889,178 people). (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City provides care for more than 1.5 million elderly residents

Ho Chi Minh City is drafting a long-term plan to develop elderly care facilities through 2030 and beyond, based on a four-tier care ecosystem prioritising home- and community-based care, followed by support for independent living, specialised nursing and dementia care, and hospital-based treatment combined with workforce training.

See more

Nguyen Mai Khanh Chi, a student in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Hong Kong (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy drives Vietnamese students in Hong Kong to deepen ties

Nguyen Nhan Tri, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Hong Kong and a student at Hong Kong Metropolitan University, committed to continuous learning and self-improvement to carry forward the spirit of previous generations, adding that each stage of President Ho Chi Minh’s journey shaped his political thought, moral values and lifestyle, which remain principles that guide many Vietnamese today.

PM Le Minh Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Labour productivity key to double-digit growth: PM

The PM affirmed that safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of workers is not only a social mandate but also an important foundation to raise productivity, enhance business efficiency, and sharpen economic competitiveness.

Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra and officials offer incense at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Excavation for war remains begins in Quang Ngai

Y Ngoc, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the provincial Steering Committee for the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, said the mission aims to conduct definitive excavation and verification to bring home the remains of martyrs from Regiment 24A, the B3 Front, Special Forces Battalion 406, and Infantry Battalion 304, who fell during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos hasten 500-day campaign to identify martyrs' remains

The campaign to search for, recover, and identify the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts is a major policy of the two Parties and States, embodying a shared tradition of gratitude and remembrance and profound respect for those who laid down their lives for national liberation, defence, and noble international duties.

A building on the campus of Hanoi Medical University (Photo courtesy of the university)

Four Vietnamese universities rise in global rankings

According to the 2026 CWUR World University Rankings released on June 1, Duy Tan University remained the highest-ranked Vietnamese institution, climbing 33 places to 936th globally and placing in the top 4.4% of universities worldwide.

Specialised personnel collect samples from the remains of unidentified fallen soldiers at the Duc Linh commune Martyrs’ Cemetery in Lam Dong province for DNA identification and verification. (Photo: VNA)

Scientific advances applied to identify unnamed fallen soldiers

The activity, carried out at the Duc Linh commune Martyrs’ Cemetery, marks an important step in applying scientific and technological advances to help identify fallen soldiers while responding to the long-standing aspirations of their families and relatives.

Floodwaters inundate parts of Da Nang in October 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang explores ‘sponge city’ model to tackle urban flooding

The central city of Da Nang is exploring the “sponge city” model and other nature-based solutions to strengthen its resilience against urban flooding as climate change and rapid urbanisation place increasing pressure on existing drainage infrastructure.

Maj. Gen Nguyen Quoc Toan, spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security and Chief of its Office, speaks to reporters. (Photo: VNA)

Ministry details early gains in IP violation crackdown

Police across the country have initiated criminal proceedings in 56 cases, involving 98 suspects, for violations of copyright and related rights, industrial property offences, and the production and sale of counterfeit goods. Administrative fines were also stepped up, with 216 individuals fined more than 850 million VND (32,600 USD) in the first month.

Vietnamese guest workers are bound for Japan, RoK (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sends over 53,100 workers abroad in five months

Japan remained the top destination, taking in 24,030 workers, including 10,750 women. Taiwan (China) followed with 21,104 workers, 6,752 of them women. The Republic of Korea (RoK) received 3,217, China 1,498, Singapore 704, Greece 441 and Russia 344.

Delegates to the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on June 3 morning. (Photo: VNA)

14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress convened

The three-day congress is regarded as an important political event for Vietnam’s working class and trade union organisations, marking a new development stage of the organisation as the country advances its integration and development agenda.