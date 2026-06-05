Society

Labour productivity key to double-digit growth: PM

The PM affirmed that safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of workers is not only a social mandate but also an important foundation to raise productivity, enhance business efficiency, and sharpen economic competitiveness.

PM Le Minh Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
PM Le Minh Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Improving labour productivity is both an urgent need and a key driver of fast and sustainable growth as Vietnam targets double-digit economic expansion in the new development phase, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Workforce quality, digital skills, adaptability

Speaking to a discussion session with delegates to the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress in Hanoi on June 5, PM Hung acknowledged the thoughtful, constructive, and practical contributions made by the delegates, stressing that their remarks reflected the voices, concerns, and aspirations of nearly 10 million union members and workers across the country.

He said these contributions at the event reflect immediate workplace concerns while also helping tackle strategic national challenges, thereby reaffirming the vital role of trade unions and the working class in accompanying the Party and State in achieving socio-economic goals, boosting productivity, and ensuring social welfare.

The Government will instruct relevant agencies to fully absorb all suggestions for consideration, thus creating conditions that give workers greater job security, he added.

According to him, the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution calls for a fundamental shift to a growth model driven by productivity, workforce quality, sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation. Labour productivity, he noted, is a composite gauge of resource efficiency, growth quality, and national competitiveness.

The Government is finalising a national labour productivity improvement scheme to submit to the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in June, which defines productivity as the engine of fast, sustainable growth.

Boosting national productivity must start with workforce quality, one of three strategic breakthroughs, he said, adding that priority must be given to vocational training and support for workers to upgrade professional and digital skills and adapt to new production models.

The Government pledges to work with companies on sci-tech and digital transformation while crafting policies for digital skills training, new occupational skills, retraining, and career transitions to secure sustainable employment, he said. It has also tasked the Ministry of Education and Training with studying a more flexible training model aligned with market demand, especially in high-tech, strategic industries and digital economy.

On wages, income, working conditions and hours, he called on ministries and agencies to refine mechanisms and policies, stressing that workers must have safe workplaces, live in civilised communities, and be shielded from new risks.

Better living and working conditions to lift productivity

The PM affirmed that safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of workers is not only a social mandate but also an important foundation to raise productivity, enhance business efficiency, and sharpen economic competitiveness.

Special focus should go to social infrastructure for workers and families, including housing, schools, childcare, healthcare, and cultural and sports facilities, he said.

Following major Party and State policies, the Government is pushing ahead with rental housing solutions, especially in localities with large industrial zones and dense worker populations. A key shift, he noted, is moving from an emphasis on “home ownership” toward ensuring the “right to housing”. For workers unable to buy homes, the State will facilitate long-term, stable, affordable rentals in safe environments.

vnanet-ee.jpg
PM Le Minh Hung congratulates the VGCL (Photo: VNA)

From 2026, regular health screenings or free check-ups will roll out gradually for citizens, including workers. Assessments will follow, particularly for priority groups, to design mechanisms combining treatment, health insurance, budget funds, and socialised financing for effective care.

The Government, he said, will continue fine-tuning policies to improve business climate, support corporate development, and create sustainable employment, while also prioritising social security in housing, vocational training, occupational safety, healthcare, and education.

PM Hung also asked trade unions to further uphold their representative role, increase dialogue and collective bargaining, and better care for members’ material and spiritual well-being.

He expressed his hope that trade unions remain a trusted bridge among the Party, State, enterprises, and workers, backed the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour’s post-congress emulation movement “Skilled labour, high productivity, better income”, calling it a practical initiative to launch widely at the grassroots level./.

VNA
#Vietnam General Confederation of Labour #14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

A view of the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress for the 2026–2031 term (Photo: VNA)

Grand opening of 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress for 2026–2031 term

VGCL President Nguyen Anh Tuan said achievements obtained over the past ternure reflect the close guidance of the Party, effective coordination among State agencies, local authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations, support from employers and, above all, the dedication and innovation demonstrated by trade union officials, members and workers across the country.

Delegates to the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on June 3 morning. (Photo: VNA)

14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress convened

The three-day congress is regarded as an important political event for Vietnam’s working class and trade union organisations, marking a new development stage of the organisation as the country advances its integration and development agenda.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at the meeting on April 27 with 101 outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons recognised for achievements in workplace dialogue and collective bargaining during 2023-2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vice State President meets outstanding trade union leaders

The Vice President highlighted contributions made by the honourees, saying their efforts had secured benefits worth more than 6 trillion VND (227.6 million USD) annually for some 382,000 labourers, while improving workers’ welfare and strengthening stable and progressive labour relations in enterprises.

See more

Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra and officials offer incense at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Excavation for war remains begins in Quang Ngai

Y Ngoc, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the provincial Steering Committee for the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, said the mission aims to conduct definitive excavation and verification to bring home the remains of martyrs from Regiment 24A, the B3 Front, Special Forces Battalion 406, and Infantry Battalion 304, who fell during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos hasten 500-day campaign to identify martyrs' remains

The campaign to search for, recover, and identify the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts is a major policy of the two Parties and States, embodying a shared tradition of gratitude and remembrance and profound respect for those who laid down their lives for national liberation, defence, and noble international duties.

A building on the campus of Hanoi Medical University (Photo courtesy of the university)

Four Vietnamese universities rise in global rankings

According to the 2026 CWUR World University Rankings released on June 1, Duy Tan University remained the highest-ranked Vietnamese institution, climbing 33 places to 936th globally and placing in the top 4.4% of universities worldwide.

Specialised personnel collect samples from the remains of unidentified fallen soldiers at the Duc Linh commune Martyrs’ Cemetery in Lam Dong province for DNA identification and verification. (Photo: VNA)

Scientific advances applied to identify unnamed fallen soldiers

The activity, carried out at the Duc Linh commune Martyrs’ Cemetery, marks an important step in applying scientific and technological advances to help identify fallen soldiers while responding to the long-standing aspirations of their families and relatives.

Floodwaters inundate parts of Da Nang in October 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang explores ‘sponge city’ model to tackle urban flooding

The central city of Da Nang is exploring the “sponge city” model and other nature-based solutions to strengthen its resilience against urban flooding as climate change and rapid urbanisation place increasing pressure on existing drainage infrastructure.

Maj. Gen Nguyen Quoc Toan, spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security and Chief of its Office, speaks to reporters. (Photo: VNA)

Ministry details early gains in IP violation crackdown

Police across the country have initiated criminal proceedings in 56 cases, involving 98 suspects, for violations of copyright and related rights, industrial property offences, and the production and sale of counterfeit goods. Administrative fines were also stepped up, with 216 individuals fined more than 850 million VND (32,600 USD) in the first month.

Vietnamese guest workers are bound for Japan, RoK (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sends over 53,100 workers abroad in five months

Japan remained the top destination, taking in 24,030 workers, including 10,750 women. Taiwan (China) followed with 21,104 workers, 6,752 of them women. The Republic of Korea (RoK) received 3,217, China 1,498, Singapore 704, Greece 441 and Russia 344.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security (centre) and heads of the delegations of Vietnam, China, Laos and Myanmar at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China, Laos, Myanmar launch joint anti-drug crime crackdown

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) proposed that the public security ministries of China and Laos and the Ministry of Home Affairs of Myanmar jointly implement an anti-drug campaign from June to September 2026. The initiative reflects not only operational cooperation but also a strong political commitment to addressing global drug crime and drug abuse.

Students visit a science and technology product exhibition booth at the seminar between the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Vietnamese youngsters in September 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up efforts to strengthen intellectual property protection and enforcement

Tran Le Hong, Deputy Director of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Vietnam has consistently pursued a policy of comprehensive and effective IP protection while balancing the interests of rights holders with the public interest. The approach aims to foster innovation, support international integration and contribute to socio-economic development.

An officer of the market surveillance unit No. 2 inspects a retail outlet on Hang Dao street, Hanoi, in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM calls for stronger action against intellectual property violations

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has directed ministries and agencies to conduct a comprehensive review of laws and regulations governing the enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights, aiming to promptly address legal bottlenecks, improve enforcement effectiveness and help foster a culture of respect for IP rights in Vietnam.