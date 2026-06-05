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Vietnam makes its mark at first Asian Pop Culture Festival in Paris

The Paris Montreuil Expo exhibition centre welcomed thousands of visitors on May 30 and 31 for the inaugural Asian Pop Culture Festival, the largest Asian pop culture event ever held in the French capital.

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The opening ceremony featured vibrant performances, including a traditional lion dance and musical showcases with the monochord (dan bau) and T’rung bamboo instrument, offering visitors an immersive introduction to Vietnamese culture. The festive atmosphere was further enhanced as lion dance troupes paraded through the Vietnamese exhibition area.

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