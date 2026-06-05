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VinFast reports record sales for new-generation VF 8

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast on June 4 announced it had received 12,728 orders for the new-generation VF 8 premium D-segment electric SUV during an eight-day early reservation campaign running from May 27 to June 3, 2026.

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast on June 4 announced it had received 12,728 orders for the new-generation VF 8 premium D-segment electric SUV during an eight-day early reservation campaign running from May 27 to June 3, 2026.

This figure sets a new sales record for a premium D-segment model in VinFast’s history, with the first customer deliveries planned for late July 2026.

All orders are non-refundable and non-cancellable, with buyers entitled to a discount of 51 million VND (over 1,900 USD), in addition to other incentives currently offered by VinFast, including a 10% discount on the list price or a preferential auto loan package with a fixed interest rate of 5% per year for the first three years, as well as free charging at V-Green stations nationwide through February 10, 2029.

Duong Thi Thu Trang, VinFast's Global Deputy CEO of Sales, said the 12,728 orders received within eight days represented an unprecedented achievement for a premium D-segment vehicle in the company’s portfolio.

The result demonstrates that the significant upgrades introduced in the new-generation VF 8 meet customer demand, she said.

The technological breakthroughs developed by VinFast engineers based on real market needs will deliver an impressive experience for customers.

The VF 8 marks a key milestone in VinFast’s strategic transition to electric mobility and is the first model in the company’s lineup to undergo a comprehensive upgrade in design, technology, and features.

Developed under the “Tech Fluid” design philosophy, the vehicle combines advanced technology with a luxurious and sophisticated appearance. Its ergonomically designed interior is intended to provide comfort, convenience, and an optimal driving experience for users.

A completely new technology platform and electronic architecture developed in-house by VinFast engineers have reduced vehicle weight by up to 600 kg compared with the previous generation, enhancing agility, stability, and energy efficiency. The model is also equipped with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) adaptive suspension and an Integrated Thermal Management (ITM) system, which improve ride comfort, durability, energy efficiency, and the longevity of the battery and powertrain.

The new-generation VF 8 offers a driving range of nearly 500 km on a full charge under the NEDC standard and supports fast charging from 10% to 70% in less than 30 minutes. It is designed and equipped with advanced safety technologies to meet the five-star standards of international New Car Assessment Programmes (NCAPs)./.

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