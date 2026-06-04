Modern logistics creates new growth opportunities for Lang Son’s border-gate economy

Lang Son (VNA) - Northern Lang Son province is working to transform into a modern border gate logistics hub by upgrading its cargo-handling facilities and accelerating digital transformation in import-export activities in order to form smart border gates.



These efforts are strengthening the province’s role as a trade gateway between ASEAN and China while creating new growth drivers for the Northeast region.



Figures reflecting flow of goods



Lang Son has a diverse border-gate system, including the Huu Nghi International Border Gate, Dong Dang International Railway Border Gate, Chi Ma and Tan Thanh border gates.



Capitalising on these advantages and mobilising non-budgetary investment, the province has upgraded border-gate infrastructure and logistics facilities, including warehouses, parking areas, and customs services. During 2021–2025, Lang Son allocated more than 10 trillion VND (379.72 million USD) in public investment capital to border-gate areas, 1.5 times higher than in the previous period.



In the first five months of 2026, total import-export turnover through the province exceeded 44.6 billion USD, up 39.3% year-on-year. Import-export turnover declared at the Customs Sub-department Region VI surpassed 3.6 billion USD, an increase of 83%. More than 4,300 enterprises, including 1,700 newcomers, have participated in import-export activities through the province. These results have been supported by Lang Son’s expanding logistics ecosystem.



Covering over 143 hectares within the Dong Dang–Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone, the Viettel Lang Son Logistics Park has been developed as a modern logistics centre with warehousing, customs clearance, trans-shipment, inspection and quarantine facilities, along with a range of supporting services.



The park has embraced advanced technologies like transport and warehouse management systems, along with over 2,000 AI-powered cameras to monitor and coordinate operations. These innovations have cut logistics costs by 30–40% and sped up customs clearance times.



According to Dao Van Thuan, Deputy Director of Viettel Lang Son Logistics Park, modern infrastructure helps reduce clearance times, lower storage costs, minimise congestion and mitigate transportation risks. He stressed that logistics infrastructure is not only a technical support factor but also a key driver of efficient and sustainable import-export growth.



Many businesses operating in border-gate areas have also invested in container yards, cold-storage facilities, bonded warehouses and cargo inspection areas, increasing storage capacity and improving logistics services.



Nguyen Thi My Huong, Deputy General Director of Huu Nghi Xuan Cuong JSC, said the company has continuously upgraded its infrastructure and equipment to improve service quality. It is planning to expand its logistics infrastructure by an additional 120 hectares to meet rising trade demand through the Huu Nghi International Border Gate.



Future directions



Although there have been positive outcomes, logistics development in Lang Son still struggles with issues such as limited investment capital, slow adoption of digital technology, and limited human resource quality. Tackling these challenges requires close collaboration between authorities and businesses to attract investment, drive innovation, and strengthen the regulatory framework.



Thuan noted that many customers are unfamiliar with technology-based logistics platforms, requiring customer support, particularly as advanced technologies are introduced.



Huong said Huu Nghi International Border Gate currently handles around 700–800 import vehicles and 200–300 export vehicles daily. She expressed hope that infrastructure investment and the expansion of import-export lanes would increase cargo flows between Vietnam and China.



The Resolution of the 18th provincial Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term sets the goal of turning the locality into a major national logistics centre and a key hub for trade, services, tourism, and border-gate economic development.



To achieve this objective, the province is continuing to upgrade border-gate infrastructure and supporting facilities. Key projects include maintaining the Digital Border Gate Platform and implementing a pilot Smart Border Gate Project along dedicated cargo transport routes at the Huu Nghi (Vietnam) – Youyi Guan (China) International Border Gate pair.



Major transport projects such as the Huu Nghi–Chi Lang Expressway and National Highway 4B have also improved regional connectivity.



Nguyen Quoc Toan, deputy head of the Steering Committee for the Construction of the Dong Dang–Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone and head of its Management Board, said Lang Son will continue developing logistics, customs brokerage, legal consultancy, testing, and quarantine services in a modern and efficient manner to reduce costs and save time for businesses. The province will also encourage the development of new high-value-added services.



At the same time, Lang Son will strengthen cooperation with international and regional organisations and step up efforts to attract FDI, ODA, and other development resources, while optimising existing cooperation mechanisms with Guangxi (China) to leverage capital, technology, experience and management expertise in planning, socio-economic development and the development of border gate economic zones./.





VNA