Politics

Lao, Cambodian PMs to pay official visits to Vietnam, attend 3rd ASEAN Future Forum

Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone will pay an official visit to Vietnam and attend the third ASEAN Future Forum from June 7 - 9, while Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet will pay an official visit to Vietnam and participate in the forum from June 8 - 9.

Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone will pay an official visit to Vietnam and attend the third ASEAN Future Forum from June 7 - 9, according to a communique issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The trip will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

vnanet-ttg-campuchia.jpg
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet (Photo: VNA)

Also at the Vietnamese Government leader's invitation, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet will pay an official visit to Vietnam and participate in the third ASEAN Future Forum from June 8 - 9, said the communique./.





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#Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone #third ASEAN Future Forum #Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet Cambodia Laos
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