Politics

Vietnam maintains zero-tolerance policy toward forced labour: Foreign Ministry

Vietnam has been and will continue to engage in discussions and work with the US in a constructive and cooperative manner to address remaining differences, based on the bilateral and multilateral trade commitments of both sides.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam consistently maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward all forms of forced labour and remains firmly committed to complying with the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s rules and obligations under its free trade agreements, said spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

This policy is clearly stipulated in the country's legal framework, the Government’s agenda and action plans, and effectively enforced, she told reporters during the ministry’s regular press briefing in Hanoi on June 4 in response to the US Trade Representative (USTR)’s proposal to impose additional tariffs on goods from 60 economies, including Vietnam, on the grounds that they have failed to enact or effectively enforce measures blocking imports produced with forced labour, thereby restricting US trade.

Hang said the USTR’s investigative conclusions on alleged forced labour practices do not accurately reflect the reality in Vietnam and its efforts to stamp out the practice.

In recent years, Vietnam has ratified relevant international conventions and treaties to ensure full compliance with workers’ rights and obligations, she said, adding that Vietnam also supplied comprehensive and detailed information to the US throughout the investigation.

In such spirit, Vietnam has been and will continue to engage in discussions and work with the US in a constructive and cooperative manner to address remaining differences, based on the bilateral and multilateral trade commitments of both sides, while consistently striving to protect the legitimate rights and interests of workers and enterprises, she added./.​

VNA
#Ministry of Foreign Affairs #labour #ILO
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