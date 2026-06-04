Politics

Tay Ninh seeks stronger cooperation with Indian partners

Tay Ninh is home to 14 Indian-invested projects with total registered capital of about 108 million USD. These projects are mainly engaged in industrial production and processing, including garment manufacturing, rice bran oil production, sugar production, seed processing and agricultural product processing.

Nguyen Hong Thanh (R), Permanent Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People's Committee, and Vipra Pandey, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, discuss cooperation opportunities during a working session in Tay Ninh province on June 4. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Hong Thanh (R), Permanent Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People's Committee, and Vipra Pandey, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, discuss cooperation opportunities during a working session in Tay Ninh province on June 4. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – A delegation led by Vipra Pandey, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, held a working session with key officials of Tay Ninh province on June 4 to discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education and people-to-people exchanges.

At the meeting, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Hong Thanh highlighted the important role played by the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City in promoting cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Indian partners.

He said that amid the growing Vietnam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Tay Ninh wishes to strengthen links with Indian businesses, industry associations and localities to expand cooperation opportunities in the coming years.

Although the province has yet to establish formal cooperative relations with Indian localities through agreements or memoranda of understanding, Tay Ninh has maintained close ties with India's diplomatic missions in Vietnam. Over the years, the province has welcomed Indian ambassadors and consuls general seeking to explore investment and business opportunities, while provincial leaders have also engaged with Indian enterprises and partners to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The province is currently implementing its development plan for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050, focusing on attracting investment in processing and manufacturing industries, clean energy, high-tech agriculture, logistics, trade, services and tourism.

Tay Ninh is home to 14 Indian-invested projects with total registered capital of about 108 million USD. These projects are mainly engaged in industrial production and processing, including garment manufacturing, rice bran oil production, sugar production, seed processing and agricultural product processing.

Thanh noted that Indian enterprises have contributed to job creation, economic growth and stronger economic ties between Tay Ninh and Indian partners.

The province also acknowledged support from the Indian Government through development assistance programmes. Several community infrastructure projects funded by India have helped improve local living conditions, transportation and educational facilities.

Among them is the Kenh Trai Lon Bac bridge project in Nhon Ninh commune, which is being implemented in 2026 with support from the Embassy of India under the Government of India's Quick Impact Projects (QIP) programme. The project is expected to bring practical benefits to local residents while serving as a symbol of the friendship and cooperation between the two sides.

Also at the meeting, the host called on the Indian Consulate General to continue facilitating connections between the province and Indian businesses, associations and investors interested in exploring opportunities in the locality.

The province is prioritising investment in high-tech industries, manufacturing, industrial park infrastructure, logistics and distribution centres, high-tech agriculture, agricultural processing, clean and renewable energy, high-quality tourism services, education, healthcare, human resource development and innovation.

He said Tay Ninh hopes that India would continue promoting scholarship programmes, short-term training courses, technical cooperation initiatives and human resource development projects, while introducing potential Indian localities, associations and investors seeking international partnerships.

For his part, Pandey described Tay Ninh as one of the Vietnamese localities attracting a relatively high level of Indian investment. He said existing cooperation achievements provide a solid foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation in the future.

He also expressed his interest in enhancing tourism cooperation through greater connectivity between travel firms and the development of tour programmes bringing Indian visitors to Tay Ninh's attractions.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Pandey proposed that Tay Ninh coordinate activities in response to the International Day of Yoga 2026, helping to strengthen cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries./.

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