Politics

☀️ Morning digest on June 4

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on June 4

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired a working session in Hanoi on June 3 with the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission to review key tasks in Party building and organisational work in line with the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

At the session, the commission's leader presented a report outlining priorities for Party building and organisational work under the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution. Read full story

- Inspection and supervision must be a core leadership function and a key mechanism to enhance governance capacity within the Government’s Party Organisation, serving as means of controlling power and maintaining discipline to ensure the effective implementation of Party policies in practice, Secretary of the Government Party Committee and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has said.

Chairing the first meeting of the Government Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term on June 3, the leader stressed that inspection and supervision should serve as a tool to maintain discipline and order, towards strengthening leadership effectiveness and meeting new task requirements. Read full story

- Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang received General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in Hanoi on June 3 during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

At the meeting, Giang, who is also a Politburo member and Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, welcomed the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding on bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries’ defence ministries. Read full story

- Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan affirmed the Government’s determination to maintain strict control measures to ensure the quality of E10 biofuel as Vietnam advances its transition towards greater use of biofuel-based petrol at the Government’s regular press conference for May on June 3.

Addressing concerns over fuel quality, he said the Ministry of Science and Technology has issued specific standards and technical regulations governing biofuels, and all products must comply with these requirements. Read full story

- Director of TikTok Vietnam Nguyen Lam Thanh has expressed interest in investing in Vietnam's logistics, digital finance, and the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC).

At a working session in Hanoi on June 3, Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan commended TikTok’s rapid growth and its contributions to Vietnam’s digital economy. With tens of millions of users, TikTok has become not only a platform for content creation and social interactions but also an effective tool for product promotion, market expansion, and e-commerce. Read full story

- The rapidly expanding global Halal market, valued at trillions of US dollars and serving nearly 2 billion consumers, is opening up significant opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to boost exports while accelerating their transition towards greener and more transparent and sustainable production practices.

According to Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency, the global Halal economy is estimated at 2.5–3 trillion USD annually and is forecast to reach around 10 trillion USD by 2028. Halal is no longer confined to food products but has expanded into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, fashion, logistics, finance, tourism and other services. Read full story

- Vietnam dispatched 53,159 workers abroad under labour contracts during January - May, hitting 47.5% of its full-year target, reported the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Japan remained the top destination, taking in 24,030 workers, including 10,750 women. Taiwan (China) followed with 21,104 workers, 6,752 of them women. The Republic of Korea (RoK) received 3,217, China 1,498, Singapore 704, Greece 441 and Russia 344. Read full story./.

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☀️ Morning digest on June 3

☀️ Morning digest on June 3

The top leader's meeting with the Central Steering Committee responsible for reviewing one year of the political system’s new organisational model, PM Le Minh Hung chairing a meeting on key financial products and services for the Vietnam International Financial Centre, and the launch of the 2026 VIX50 rankings of the nation’s most prestigious and effective public companies are among news highlights on June 2 evening.

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 3

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 3

The Government’s regular meeting for May, reports on economic performance during the first five months, and Vietnam ranking among the four ASEAN countries most chosen by people in the region for travel, work, and live in are among news highlights on June 3.

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At the 38th ASEAN–US Dialogue (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN, US foster bonds, look towards 50th anniversary of ties

On the East Sea issue, Giang reaffirmed Vietnam’s and ASEAN’s consistent stance on maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight, settling disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and stressed the need for the early finalisation of an effective, substantive, and legally binding Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea.

Veeramalla Anjaiah, Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies in Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam affirms growing stature in global, regional affairs: Indonesian scholar

Veeramalla Anjaiah, Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies in Indonesia, said the keynote address by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue came at a highly opportune moment and at a forum of particular significance to global and regional security.

Secretary of the Government Party Committee and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the first meeting of the Government Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

Inspection, supervision must be tool to maintain discipline, order: PM

Party inspection, supervision and disciplinary work must be carried out proactively, promptly, comprehensively and in a coordinated manner, in a democratic, objective, fair, cautious, rigorous, accurate and strictly enforced way, and in line with the Party’s principles, procedures, regulations, authority and working methods, the PM said.

General Nguyen Tan Cuong (left), Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, inspect the guard of honour of the Vietnam People's Army on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Philippines boost defence ties after partnership upgrade

The two sides agreed to step up high-level visits and meetings, effectively maintain defence policy dialogue and military consultations, strengthen cooperation among military services and arms, promote exchanges between young officers, expand professional training and experience sharing, and enhance coordination in handling maritime issues.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the working session (Photo: VNA)

Economic growth should not come at cost of social harmony: Top leader

Concluding the meeting, General Secretary and President Lam emphasised that building a modern society is a cause of the entire people under the Party’s leadership. He stressed the need to proactively absorb the achievements of human civilisation, advanced science, technology and governance while safeguarding national independence, self-reliance, cultural identity and the socialist orientation of development.

The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. in Manila on June 1 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s resilience inspires Philippines: former diplomat

Given their shared experiences and comparable development trajectories, the two countries are well-positioned to identify common interests and deepen cooperation for the future, said former Under Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Laura Q. Del Rosario.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet (first, left) speaks about Vietnam's foreign policy at the Catholic University of Argentina (UCA) (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam reaffirms independent foreign policy, strategic autonomy: Ambassador

Vietnam consistently pursues a foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of international relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet said in a speech to professors, lecturers and students at the Catholic University of Argentina (UCA) in Buenos Aires on June 2.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the Government’s regular meeting for May on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister chairs Government’s regular meeting for May

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung emphasised the need to further improve institutions and policy frameworks, develop digital infrastructure and data resources, and create the necessary conditions for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation to become new drivers of economic growth.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and Chairman of the National Defence and Armed Forces Committee of the French National Assembly Jean-Michel Jacques. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, France urged to strengthen economic, trade cooperation

Vietnam attaches great importance to its cooperation with France and expressed satisfaction at the positive development of bilateral relations across all fields, including the important contributions made by the two countries’ legislative bodies, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Leaner apparatus must mean better governance: Top leader

The reform has already covered an enormous volume of work across a vast scope under demanding conditions but success in restructuring doesn’t automatically mean success in operations. The priority now is to shift from completing organisational redesign to ensuring effective functioning, from stabilising structures to improving governance quality, and from assigning responsibilities to guaranteeing real capacity.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA), Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Doan Anh, hosts a reception in Hanoi on June 2 for a delegation from the French National Assembly's Committee of National Defence and Armed Forces. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen parliamentary cooperation

Vietnam highly values France’s role in Europe, the Indo-Pacific region, and the international arena. France is among Vietnam’s leading partners in the European Union (EU) and was the first EU country to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam.