☀️ Morning digest on June 4

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired a working session in Hanoi on June 3 with the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission to review key tasks in Party building and organisational work in line with the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.



At the session, the commission's leader presented a report outlining priorities for Party building and organisational work under the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution. Read full story



- Inspection and supervision must be a core leadership function and a key mechanism to enhance governance capacity within the Government’s Party Organisation, serving as means of controlling power and maintaining discipline to ensure the effective implementation of Party policies in practice, Secretary of the Government Party Committee and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has said.



Chairing the first meeting of the Government Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term on June 3, the leader stressed that inspection and supervision should serve as a tool to maintain discipline and order, towards strengthening leadership effectiveness and meeting new task requirements. Read full story



- Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang received General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in Hanoi on June 3 during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.



At the meeting, Giang, who is also a Politburo member and Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, welcomed the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding on bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries’ defence ministries. Read full story



- Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan affirmed the Government’s determination to maintain strict control measures to ensure the quality of E10 biofuel as Vietnam advances its transition towards greater use of biofuel-based petrol at the Government’s regular press conference for May on June 3.



Addressing concerns over fuel quality, he said the Ministry of Science and Technology has issued specific standards and technical regulations governing biofuels, and all products must comply with these requirements. Read full story



- Director of TikTok Vietnam Nguyen Lam Thanh has expressed interest in investing in Vietnam's logistics, digital finance, and the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC).



At a working session in Hanoi on June 3, Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan commended TikTok’s rapid growth and its contributions to Vietnam’s digital economy. With tens of millions of users, TikTok has become not only a platform for content creation and social interactions but also an effective tool for product promotion, market expansion, and e-commerce. Read full story



- The rapidly expanding global Halal market, valued at trillions of US dollars and serving nearly 2 billion consumers, is opening up significant opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to boost exports while accelerating their transition towards greener and more transparent and sustainable production practices.



According to Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency, the global Halal economy is estimated at 2.5–3 trillion USD annually and is forecast to reach around 10 trillion USD by 2028. Halal is no longer confined to food products but has expanded into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, fashion, logistics, finance, tourism and other services. Read full story



- Vietnam dispatched 53,159 workers abroad under labour contracts during January - May, hitting 47.5% of its full-year target, reported the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Japan remained the top destination, taking in 24,030 workers, including 10,750 women. Taiwan (China) followed with 21,104 workers, 6,752 of them women. The Republic of Korea (RoK) received 3,217, China 1,498, Singapore 704, Greece 441 and Russia 344. Read full story./.

VNA