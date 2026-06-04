Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 4

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 4

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has urged the Vietnam Trade Union to build a modern and robust working class, befitting its role as a pioneer in the nation’s industrialisation and modernisation process.

He made the call at the plenary session of the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress for the 2026 – 2031 term in Hanoi on June 4, which drew 789 distinguished officials representing the will, aspirations, and collective wisdom of nearly 10 million union members nationwide. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung on June 4 underscored the need for drastic and coordinated action, and measurable outcomes as he chaired the first meeting of the Government task force on strategic technology development, a move meant to realise under the Prime Minister’s recent Decision 808/QD-TTg.

Deputy PM Dung noted that the Government has identified 20 strategic technology sectors and assigned specific tasks to 10 ministries and agencies. The order is to move aggressively beyond the preparatory phase and deliver specific products, technologies, and enterprises that generate visible, quantifiable, and substantive results. Read full story

- Vietnam is seeking international expertise and cooperation to support the development of its pilot cryptocurrency market, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang told Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit - one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During his reception for Zhou in Hanoi on June 4, Deputy PM Thang revealed that the Government has issued Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP on piloting a cryptocurrency market, marking an important step toward establishing a transparent and regulated framework for digital assets. Read full story

- Ho Chi Minh City is cementing its position as a prime destination for technology-driven foreign direct investment (FDI) as global corporations redraw their networks and chase new Asian growth hubs. In the first months of 2026, a cluster of high-tech projects spanning semiconductors, artificial intelligence and data centres has been launched or expanded.

The latest wave is heavily concentrated in data centres, AI, semiconductors and R&D - the core pillars of the digital economy, said Nguyen Ky Phung, head of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park management board. Read full story

- The independent survey portal HIHUB, designed to collect public feedback on 50 groups of public services across the capital, was officially launched on June 4.

According to organisers, the initiative is based on a memorandum signed on May 12 between the Party Central Committee's Office and HIHUB, with the aim of conducting an independent assessment of citizens’ real-life experiences when accessing public services. Read full story

- The first comprehensive health care and protection model for women and children nationwide has been launched through a strategic partnership between the Maternal and Child Health Department under the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Tam Anh – VNVC – ECO – Nutrihome healthcare ecosystem.

The deal, signed on June 3 during the 2026 Action Month for Children, marks a new milestone in cooperation between state management agencies and a leading private healthcare system, aiming to improve the well-being and ensure a safe development environment for Vietnamese women and children. Read full story

- Coastal destinations, particularly Phu Quoc and Da Nang, are leading Vietnam's summer tourism boom, according to online travel platform Traveloka.

Traveloka data showed strong growth in domestic travel demand during June and July, driven by beach holidays, urban getaways and event-based tourism. Vietnamese travellers are also planning trips earlier and making use of promotional campaigns to optimise costs and experiences. Read full story./.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress on June 4. (Photo: VNA)

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A view of the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress for the 2026–2031 term (Photo: VNA)

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General Nguyen Tan Cuong (left), Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, inspect the guard of honour of the Vietnam People's Army on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the Government’s regular meeting for May on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

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