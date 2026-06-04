Phu Quoc, Da Nang lead Vietnam's summer travel boom

​Hanoi (VNA) – Coastal destinations, particularly Phu Quoc and Da Nang, are leading Vietnam's summer tourism boom, according to online travel platform Traveloka.

Traveloka data showed strong growth in domestic travel demand during June and July, driven by beach holidays, urban getaways and event-based tourism. Vietnamese travellers are also planning trips earlier and making use of promotional campaigns to optimise costs and experiences.

Phu Quoc recorded the country's highest increase in flight searches, up 56%, followed by Con Dao with 42%, highlighting the growing appeal of premium island vacations.

Meanwhile, Da Nang ranked as the most popular accommodation destination on Traveloka and saw strong growth in domestic flight bookings. The central city was recently named among Asia's top summer destinations by Lonely Planet while the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026 was listed among the world's must-experience summer festivals by Travel + Leisure.

Vung Tau, another coastal attraction, is also emerging as a "hot spot" for accommodation thanks to the trend of self-driving tours to nearby places. Familiar coastal destinations such as Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, and Mui Ne sustain their stable appeal as they are about to enter the peak tourist season in August.

Major cities including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City also remain among the most searched domestic destinations, reflecting continued demand for short urban breaks.

Traveloka Vietnam Country Director Huynh Thi Mai Thy said Vietnamese travellers are becoming more proactive in planning their holidays, viewing travel as an important part of their lifestyle and well-being./.​