Vietnam promotes trade, investment links with Israel

​Tel Aviv (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Nguyen Ky Son has encouraged businesses in Nazareth to explore opportunities in Vietnam, highlighting the Southeast Asian nation’s dynamic economy, strategic location within ASEAN, and growing strengths in digital transformation, high-tech industries, modern agriculture, tourism and services.

Addressing a June 4 meeting with the Arab Foreign Affairs Council in Israel, the Nazareth Chamber of Commerce, business representatives and community leaders, the ambassador underscored the steady growth of Vietnam–Israel relations, particularly in trade, investment and economic cooperation.

He said the Vietnam–Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA), signed in July 2023 and effective since 2024, has provided a solid foundation for expanding bilateral trade, investment, services and business partnerships.

As Israel’s first free trade agreement with a Southeast Asian country, VIFTA has unlocked new avenues for cooperation and offers considerable potential for further growth in two-way trade, he noted.

The ambassador highlighted Vietnam’s major export products to Israel, including mobile phones, electronic components, machinery, garments, footwear, seafood, coffee, cashew nuts, pepper and processed agricultural goods. Israel, meanwhile, possesses strong capabilities in advanced technology, electronics, water management, smart agriculture, healthcare, innovation and digital solutions.

He also acknowledged the longstanding contributions of Khaled Khalifa, Chairman of the Arab Foreign Affairs Council, in fostering cooperation between Vietnam and the Arab business community in Israel.

Khalifa reaffirmed the council’s commitment to serving as a bridge between Arab enterprises in Israel and Vietnamese partners. He expressed interest in organising a business delegation to Vietnam in the near future to explore commercial and investment opportunities and strengthen cooperation.

Amer Saleh, Chairman of the Nazareth Chamber of Commerce, and local business representatives voiced keen interest in the Vietnamese market and exchanged views on potential collaboration in trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, technology, healthcare and people-to-people exchanges.

Son invited leaders of the Arab Foreign Affairs Council, the Nazareth Chamber of Commerce, businesses, investors and friends in Nazareth to visit Vietnam to gain deeper insights into the market, connect with potential partners and experience the country’s culture and people.

He expressed confidence that stronger engagement and shared commitment from both sides will help advance cooperation between Vietnam and the Nazareth business community in a more substantive, effective and sustainable manner./.

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