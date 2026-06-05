Reference exchange rate goes up on June 5

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,147 VND/USD on June 5, up 2 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,404 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,890 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also increased compared to the June 4 session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,124 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,404 VND/USD, both up 2 VND from the previous session./.

VNA