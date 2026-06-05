Business

Reference exchange rate goes up on June 5

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,404 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,890 VND/USD.

Illustrative photo: VNA
Illustrative photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,147 VND/USD on June 5, up 2 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,404 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,890 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also increased compared to the June 4 session.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,124 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,404 VND/USD, both up 2 VND from the previous session./.

VNA
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