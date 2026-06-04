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Vietnam-China youth exchanges highlighted at cultural, tourism, education event

On educational cooperation, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh praised long-standing collaboration in training, research and academic exchanges, noting that the Vietnamese language now is taught at around 30 universities across China.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (centre) meets with lecturers and students during a discussion on Vietnam-China cultural, tourism and educational exchanges at the Beijing Foreign Studies University. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (centre) meets with lecturers and students during a discussion on Vietnam-China cultural, tourism and educational exchanges at the Beijing Foreign Studies University. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – A Vietnam-China cultural, tourism and educational exchange programme was held at the Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) on June 3, bringing together lecturers and students from leading Chinese universities to discuss the role of youth in strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh introduced Vietnam's socio-economic achievements and development vision, highlighting the goals set by the 14th National Party Congress to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle-income status by 2030 and a high-income, developed nation by 2045.

Reviewing the 76-year history of diplomatic relations, the ambassador described the traditional friendship fostered by generations of leaders as a valuable asset shared by the two peoples. He noted that bilateral relations are entering a new stage of development following the 2025 visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping, and the State visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam in April 2026.

On educational cooperation, Binh praised long-standing collaboration in training, research and academic exchanges, noting that the Vietnamese language now is taught at around 30 universities across China.

vnanet-potal-thuc-day-giao-luu-nhan-van-ket-noi-the-he-tre-viet-nam-trung-quoc-8803287.jpg
Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (left) meets with President of the Beijing Foreign Studies University Jia Wenjian. (Photo: VNA)

He also highlighted growing cultural and tourism exchanges through music, films, social media and youth initiatives, including study and exchange programmes. The launch of the Vietnam-China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027 is expected to further promote mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

​Responding to questions from students, the ambassador stressed that youth play a key role in shaping the future of bilateral relations. He encouraged students majoring in Vietnamese to excel in their studies and become bridges of friendship, contributing to a stronger social foundation for the long-term development of Vietnam-China ties.

Participants said the event provided valuable insights into Vietnam's development and bilateral cooperation. They also expressed confidence that expanded educational, cultural and tourism exchanges would help deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, particularly younger generations.

Earlier, during a meeting with BFSU President Jia Wenjian, Ambassador Binh affirmed the Vietnamese embassy's readiness to facilitate cooperation between Chinese and Vietnamese educational institutions. Jia expressed his hope for expanded partnerships in language training, academic research and student exchanges in the coming years./.​

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