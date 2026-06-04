Society

Da Nang seeks French expertise in urban infrastructure development

The working trip not only helped strengthen partnerships but also created opportunities for Da Nang to gain access to advanced development models.

A working session between the Da Nang delegation and the French National Railway Company (Photo: VNA)
A working session between the Da Nang delegation and the French National Railway Company (Photo: VNA)

​Paris (VNA) – A delegation from the People’s Committee of the central city of Da Nang led by its Vice Chairman Le Quang Nam held working sessions with leading French businesses, including engineering consultancy group Artelia and the French National Railway Company (SNCF), and the Vietnamese Embassy in France from May 31 to June 3 to study urban development, public transport and technical infrastructure models.

During a meeting with Artelia, the delegation discussed solutions for urban development management, transport system organisation, flood control and climate resilience.

Artelia experts shared experience in integrating land-use planning with public transport networks to optimise urban space, reduce traffic congestion and cut emissions. For Da Nang, these experiences provide valuable references as the city explores options for expanding the urban development space.

At a working session with SNCF, the delegation learned about urban railway planning and operations, multimodal transport connectivity, and transit-oriented development (TOD) models linked to railway stations.

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Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (sixth, left) welcomes the Da Nang delegation at the Vietnamese Embassy in France. (Photo: VNA)

Following the meeting, Da Nang officials conducted a field survey at Saint-Lazare Station in Paris, one of France’s largest and busiest railway hubs. The station is regarded as a typical TOD model, integrating railways, metro lines and bus services with a multifunctional complex comprising commercial, service, office and public spaces. The model offers useful insights for Da Nang as it seeks to build a modern, convenient and environmentally friendly transport ecosystem in the future.

While there, the delegation also paid a visit to the Vietnamese Embassy in France, during which Da Nang leaders shared the city’s new development orientations, particularly its focus on green transition and sustainable development. They called on the embassy to continue facilitating connections with French organisations, businesses and experts to promote cooperation in the city’s priority sectors.

The working trip not only helped strengthen partnerships but also created opportunities for Da Nang to gain access to advanced development models. The outcomes are expected to serve as an important source of reference for the implementation of its development strategies, contributing to its goal of becoming a modern, green, smart and sustainable city./.​

VNA
#Vietnamese Embassy #France #French National Railway Company #urban development #public transport #Da Nang Da Nang France
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