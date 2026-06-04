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No Vietnamese nationals among victims of deadly hotel fire in India

The Vietnamese Embassy in India has confirmed that no Vietnamese citizens are among those killed in a major fire that broke out on the morning of June 3 at the Flourish Stay hotel in the Malviya Nagar area of south New Delhi.

Investigators examine the scene of the hotel fire in New Delhi, India, on June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Investigators examine the scene of the hotel fire in New Delhi, India, on June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in India has confirmed that no Vietnamese citizens are among those killed in a major fire that broke out on the morning of June 3 at the Flourish Stay hotel in the Malviya Nagar area of south New Delhi.

According to updated information from Indian police and local media, at least 21 people have died in the blaze. Eighteen of the victims were foreign nationals from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique and Liberia.

Nearly 40 others were taken to hospital for emergency treatment, with several reported to be in critical condition.

Local authorities believe the high death toll may have been linked to multiple fire safety violations at the hotel. The hotel owner was arrested by police late on June 3, just hours after the fire engulfed the building.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and announced financial assistance from the PM National Relief Fund. The fund will provide approximately 2,100 USD to the family of each deceased victim and around 523 USD to each injured person./.

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