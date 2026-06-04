27 fallen Vietnamese soldiers repatriated from Cambodia

Dak Lak (VNA) – The remains of 27 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who gave their lives while serving on international missions in Cambodia were laid to rest on June 4, at the Dak Lak provincial Martyrs’ Cemetery after a memorial and burial service.

The remains were recovered and repatriated during the 2025–2026 dry-season search and recovery campaign in Cambodia.

​Addressing the ceremony, Dao My, Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak provincial People’s Committee, reaffirmed the Party, State and people's enduring gratitude and respect to generations of fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national defence.

He commended the efforts of Team K51, whose members spent nearly seven months conducting search and recovery operations in challenging terrain and weather. Through extensive information gathering and field missions, the team successfully located, recovered and repatriated 27 sets of remains of volunteer Vietnamese soldiers and experts in Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province.

Nguyen Doan Anh (left), member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, attends the memorial, requiem and burial ceremony for the remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers. (Photo: VNA)

The organising committee noted that many Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died on Cambodian battlefields have yet to be found and brought home due to rugged terrain, vast search areas and difficulties in coordination and recovery efforts.

Since the end of 2001, Dak Lak province has recovered and repatriated 769 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in various wartime periods in Mondulkiri province. All have been reburied with full honours at the Dak Lak provincial Martyrs’ Cemetery./.

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