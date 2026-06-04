Society

27 fallen Vietnamese soldiers repatriated from Cambodia

Since the end of 2001, Dak Lak province has recovered and repatriated 769 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in various wartime periods in Mondulkiri province.

Officials and local residents attend a memorial and burial ceremony for the remains of 27 Vietnamese martyrs at the Dak Lak provincial Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)
Officials and local residents attend a memorial and burial ceremony for the remains of 27 Vietnamese martyrs at the Dak Lak provincial Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) – The remains of 27 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who gave their lives while serving on international missions in Cambodia were laid to rest on June 4, at the Dak Lak provincial Martyrs’ Cemetery after a memorial and burial service.

The remains were recovered and repatriated during the 2025–2026 dry-season search and recovery campaign in Cambodia.

​Addressing the ceremony, Dao My, Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak provincial People’s Committee, reaffirmed the Party, State and people's enduring gratitude and respect to generations of fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national defence.

He commended the efforts of Team K51, whose members spent nearly seven months conducting search and recovery operations in challenging terrain and weather. Through extensive information gathering and field missions, the team successfully located, recovered and repatriated 27 sets of remains of volunteer Vietnamese soldiers and experts in Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province.

vnanet-martyrs1.jpg
Nguyen Doan Anh (left), member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, attends the memorial, requiem and burial ceremony for the remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers. (Photo: VNA)

The organising committee noted that many Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died on Cambodian battlefields have yet to be found and brought home due to rugged terrain, vast search areas and difficulties in coordination and recovery efforts.

Since the end of 2001, Dak Lak province has recovered and repatriated 769 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in various wartime periods in Mondulkiri province. All have been reburied with full honours at the Dak Lak provincial Martyrs’ Cemetery./.

VNA
#volunteer soldiers and experts #martyrs #Cambodia Dak Lak
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Cam Tu pays solemn tribute to the nation's fallen heroes who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives in the fulfilment of their noble international duty at the ceremony in Ha Tinh province on May 25. (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official attends reburial ceremony for Vietnamese martyrs in Ha Tinh

A memorial and reburial ceremony for the remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos during wartime was held on the morning of May 25 at the Nam Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tu My commune, Ha Tinh province, with the attendance of Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

At the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam recovers 28 sets of martyrs' remains from Laos during 2025–2026 dry season

During the 2025–2026 dry season, Teams 584 and 589 under the Quang Tri provincial Military Command’s Political Department surveyed sites, gathered information, and recovered 28 sets of remains of fallen soldiers in the Lao provinces of Savannakhet and Khammouane, delivering a measurable boost to the Government’s 500-day campaign to accelerate the mission.

Pham Thi Thanh Tra, member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee 515, along with other delegates, pays tribute to the fallen heroes. (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, reburial service held for 80 martyrs repatriated from Laos

Over the past four decades, the special task forces of the Vietnamese and Lao governments, together with Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence, Military Region 4 Command and Nghe An province, have closely coordinated with Lao localities to search for and repatriate 12,897 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed in Laos.

See more

Specialised personnel collect samples from the remains of unidentified fallen soldiers at the Duc Linh commune Martyrs’ Cemetery in Lam Dong province for DNA identification and verification. (Photo: VNA)

Scientific advances applied to identify unnamed fallen soldiers

The activity, carried out at the Duc Linh commune Martyrs’ Cemetery, marks an important step in applying scientific and technological advances to help identify fallen soldiers while responding to the long-standing aspirations of their families and relatives.

Floodwaters inundate parts of Da Nang in October 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang explores ‘sponge city’ model to tackle urban flooding

The central city of Da Nang is exploring the “sponge city” model and other nature-based solutions to strengthen its resilience against urban flooding as climate change and rapid urbanisation place increasing pressure on existing drainage infrastructure.

Maj. Gen Nguyen Quoc Toan, spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security and Chief of its Office, speaks to reporters. (Photo: VNA)

Ministry details early gains in IP violation crackdown

Police across the country have initiated criminal proceedings in 56 cases, involving 98 suspects, for violations of copyright and related rights, industrial property offences, and the production and sale of counterfeit goods. Administrative fines were also stepped up, with 216 individuals fined more than 850 million VND (32,600 USD) in the first month.

Vietnamese guest workers are bound for Japan, RoK (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sends over 53,100 workers abroad in five months

Japan remained the top destination, taking in 24,030 workers, including 10,750 women. Taiwan (China) followed with 21,104 workers, 6,752 of them women. The Republic of Korea (RoK) received 3,217, China 1,498, Singapore 704, Greece 441 and Russia 344.

Delegates to the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on June 3 morning. (Photo: VNA)

14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress convened

The three-day congress is regarded as an important political event for Vietnam’s working class and trade union organisations, marking a new development stage of the organisation as the country advances its integration and development agenda.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security (centre) and heads of the delegations of Vietnam, China, Laos and Myanmar at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China, Laos, Myanmar launch joint anti-drug crime crackdown

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) proposed that the public security ministries of China and Laos and the Ministry of Home Affairs of Myanmar jointly implement an anti-drug campaign from June to September 2026. The initiative reflects not only operational cooperation but also a strong political commitment to addressing global drug crime and drug abuse.

Students visit a science and technology product exhibition booth at the seminar between the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Vietnamese youngsters in September 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up efforts to strengthen intellectual property protection and enforcement

Tran Le Hong, Deputy Director of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Vietnam has consistently pursued a policy of comprehensive and effective IP protection while balancing the interests of rights holders with the public interest. The approach aims to foster innovation, support international integration and contribute to socio-economic development.

An officer of the market surveillance unit No. 2 inspects a retail outlet on Hang Dao street, Hanoi, in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM calls for stronger action against intellectual property violations

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has directed ministries and agencies to conduct a comprehensive review of laws and regulations governing the enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights, aiming to promptly address legal bottlenecks, improve enforcement effectiveness and help foster a culture of respect for IP rights in Vietnam.

The former headquarters of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ha Dong district in Hanoi has been converted into a school following the administrative restructuring. (File photo - Source: thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn)

Development resources unlocked via two-tier local administration model

According to the Ministry of Finance's one-year review report on the restructuring of administrative units and the operation of the two-tier local administration model, the first phase of handling 25,885 state-owned land and property facilities has been completed nationwide.

Each exhibition area, featuring distinctive designs and modern technology, offers immersive experiences that help visitors gain deeper insights into the history, customs, traditions and rich cultural life of Vietnam’s ethnic communities. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Museum of Ethnology embraces AI to shape digital future

In recent years, the museum has stepped up the application of technology to transform traditional exhibition spaces into interactive and immersive experiences. The process began in 2021 with the launch of an exploration room for children featuring interactive screens.

Working groups collect DNA samples from remains of martyrs at Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

Communication drive promoted for 500-day campaign to locate, identify fallen soldiers’ remains

Under the plan, all central and local media outlets are required to launch columns on the campaign, maintain regular coverage, and produce at least five to seven in-depth reports each month in key search areas. Media agencies will also be encouraged to gather and verify valuable information and develop high-quality products in both Vietnamese and foreign languages, including feature articles, documentaries, reports and short videos.