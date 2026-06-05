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DNA samples collected from nearly 6,000 unidentified martyrs

Authorities in the central province of Quang Tri on June 5 launched a programme to collect DNA samples, digitise records, and hand over biological samples from martyrs’ remains at the National Martyrs’ Cemetery of Road 9.

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Specialised personnel collect samples from the remains of unidentified fallen soldiers at the Duc Linh commune Martyrs’ Cemetery in Lam Dong province for DNA identification and verification. (Photo: VNA)

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