Top leader seeks global support for Vietnam’s AI ecosystem development

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 5 received Eric Schmidt, former Chairman and CEO of Google, and a delegation of artificial intelligence (AI) experts who are on a working visit to Vietnam.



Welcoming the delegation in Hanoi, he praised Schmidt’s contributions to global technological and AI development. He also commended Schmidt and the delegation for their active cooperation with Vietnamese agencies in implementing collaborative programmes in AI, high technology, and innovation over the recent past.



The leader highlighted Vietnam’s efforts to transform its growth model, with science – technology, innovation, and digital transformation serving as a key driver to enhance competitiveness and support fast and sustainable development. He reiterated the country’s goal of becoming a developed and high-income nation by 2045.



In this spirit, General Secretary and President Lam called on Schmidt and the experts to continue supporting Vietnam in shaping its vision, policies, and AI ecosystem. He also asked them to help connect Vietnam with international resources, technology enterprises, investment funds, research institutions, and leading global experts to develop human resources, technology businesses, and innovation capacity.



The leader also proposed delegation members, including CEO of Aitomatic Christopher Nguyen, to continue encouraging overseas Vietnamese experts, intellectuals, and technology entrepreneurs to contribute their knowledge, experience, and resources to the country’s development.



For his part, Schmidt spoke highly of Vietnam’s development achievements and the determination of its leaders to promote renewal, particularly in science, technology, and innovation.



He said Vietnam possesses many favourable conditions for AI development, including a young and dynamic workforce, strong adaptability, and an increasingly supportive environment for innovation. He expressed confidence that AI will make a growing contribution to Vietnam’s economic growth.



Reporting on ongoing cooperation initiatives, Schmidt said he is working with Vietnamese partners to implement AI-related projects, including the Tapestry national multi-platform model, the Data OS project on data and physical production, and AI applications in general education.



He affirmed that he will leverage his experience and extensive network in the technology sector to connect Vietnam with suitable partners, helping the country accelerate digital transformation, AI development, and innovation.



The former Google chairman also voiced his hope to continue engaging with Vietnamese government agencies, businesses, research institutes, universities, and experts to explore practical areas of cooperation in workforce training, research and development, support for technology enterprises, and the application of AI across socio-economic fields.



Noting the vast potential for cooperation with partners in Vietnam, the US, and other countries, Schmidt pledged to continue contributing to the advancement of science, technology, and AI development in Vietnam./.

VNA