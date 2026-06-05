Cambodian PM’s visit expected to inject new momentum into Vietnam–Cambodia relations

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and his attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum are expected to create fresh momentum for advancing Vietnam–Cambodia relations in a deeper, more substantive and effective manner, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Phnom Penh ahead of the visit, scheduled for June 8–9 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Vu noted that the trip takes place amid increasingly complex and unpredictable global and regional developments. In this context, strengthening cooperation and solidarity between the two neighbouring countries has become more important than ever.



Despite external uncertainty, relations between Vietnam and Cambodia have continued to develop positively across all areas of cooperation. The two sides have strategic orientations agreed upon by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States, including those reached during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam's state visit to Cambodia in February 2026 and the high-level meeting between the Party leaders of Vietnam and Cambodia, and another among the Party chiefs of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.



Political trust has been reinforced through a series of high-level exchanges and regular contacts. Economic, trade and investment cooperation remains a key highlight of the bilateral relations. In the first four months of 2026, two-way trade surpassed 5 billion USD, an 8% increase compared to last year. Vietnam is currently Cambodia’s third-largest trading partner and its second-largest export market. At the same time, Vietnam remains one of Cambodia’s leading foreign investors, with 223 valid projects and nearly 3 billion USD in registered capital.



Cooperation in defence and security has continued to serve as an important pillar of the bilateral ties. The two countries have strengthened coordination in combating transnational crime, cybercrime, drug trafficking, human trafficking and online fraud, thereby helping to ensure peace, stability and social order in both countries and the broader region.



People-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation have also expanded steadily. Recent initiatives, including Vietnam Culture Week in Cambodia, have helped promote mutual understanding and strengthen the traditional friendship between the people of the two nations.



During his visit, PM Hun Manet is scheduled to hold talks with PM Le Minh Hung, and pay courtesy calls on Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu. He will also witness the signing of several cooperation agreements and deliver remarks at the ASEAN Future Forum, an initiative launched by Vietnam to encourage open and inclusive dialogue on the future development of ASEAN.



Vu expressed belief that the visit will not only reaffirm Cambodia’s strong support for a major international event hosted by Vietnam and for Vietnam’s efforts to promote a cohesive, resilient and self-reliant ASEAN Community, but also strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, science and technology.



Regarding the ASEAN Future Forum, the diplomat shared that the third edition will be held under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred,” focusing discussions on emerging challenges and opportunities, such as artificial intelligence governance, energy security, digital transformation and sustainable development.



This theme is not only relevant to Vietnam and Cambodia, but also reflects the prevailing trends and shared concerns of countries both within and beyond the region. As such, the forum is expected to promote dialogue and exchanges, strengthen cooperation for mutual development, and contribute to building an ASEAN Community that is peaceful, cohesive, prosperous, resilient, innovative and people-centred, Vu stated.



PM Hun Manet’s remarks will offer Cambodia’s perspectives on a range of pressing issues facing the region today, including strengthening regional resilience, enhancing economic connectivity and energy security, advancing AI governance, promoting digital transformation and innovation, and the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.



Looking ahead to the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2027, Vu emphasised that both countries are entering a new phase of development marked by opportunities and shared challenges. He highlighted several priorities for future cooperation, including strengthening political trust, enhancing economic connectivity, promoting cooperation in innovation, digital transformation, renewable energy and green growth, and expanding collaboration in defence, security and border management.



Particular importance should also be attached to fostering exchanges between younger generations, he said, as these interactions will help preserve and promote the traditional friendship nurtured by generations of leaders and people in both countries.



With a strong foundation built over nearly six decades and the firm commitment of both nations’ leaders, the diplomat expressed his confidence that Vietnam–Cambodia relations will continue to flourish, making meaningful contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world./.

VNA