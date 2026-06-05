☕ Afternoon briefing on June 5

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Improving labour productivity is both an urgent need and a key driver of fast and sustainable growth as Vietnam targets double-digit economic expansion in the new development phase, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

PM Le Minh Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Speaking to a discussion session with delegates to the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress in Hanoi on June 5, PM Hung acknowledged the thoughtful, constructive, and practical contributions made by the delegates, stressing that their remarks reflected the voices, concerns, and aspirations of nearly 10 million union members and workers across the country. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has issued Official Dispatch No. 596/TTg-CDS on continuing the delegation of authority and the reduction and simplification of administrative procedures and business conditions.



The dispatch states that in implementing Conclusion No. 18-KL/TW dated April 2, 2026 of the 14th Party Central Committee on the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan, national finance, public debt management and medium-term public investment, linked to the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth, the Government on April 29 issued 11 resolutions on cutting, decentralising and simplifying administrative procedures, business conditions, and conditional business lines. The Prime Minister subsequently directed ministries, agencies and localities to implement these resolutions. Read full story



- Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc has proposed three key areas of cooperation aimed at ensuring a stable future for the region and the wider world, while addressing the opening session of the 29th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia on June 4.



This year’s forum, featuring 150 thematic discussion sessions, has brought together senior leaders from several countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, as well as more than 20,000 delegates representing governments, businesses, international organisations and academic institutions from over 130 countries and territories. Read full story



- Vietnam's economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience in recent years despite a succession of global shocks, according to Tehmina Khan, the World Bank's Lead Economist for Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, who highlighted the country's strong fundamentals, ambitious reform agenda and long-term growth potential.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Khan said Vietnam's ability to weather external shocks has improved steadily, helping sustain robust economic growth. In 2025, the economy expanded by 8%, the highest rate among ASEAN economies, despite significant challenges stemming from global trade uncertainty and shifting tariff policies. Read full story



- UNESCO presented certificates to 12 newly designated UNESCO Global Geoparks and 44 others that successfully passed revalidation in Paris on April 27, 2026. Among them, Vietnam’s Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark was once again honoured, reaffirming its outstanding heritage and sustained efforts in preservation and promotion.



First recognised by UNESCO on April 12, 2018, the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark in the northern province of Cao Bang is a land shaped by more than 500 million years of geological history. Covering over 3,683 sq.km and encompassing all or part of 36 communes and wards, the geopark is home to numerous scenic landscapes, as well as historical and cultural sites of exceptional value. Read full story



- Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam held a working session with Sen. Lieut. Gen Vongsone Inpanphim, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Director of the General Political Department of the Lao People's Army in Vientiane on June 4 to accelerate a 500-day campaign to search for, recover, and identify the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who fell in Laos.



Tam laid out the campaign’s goals, requirements, significance, scope, tasks, and timeline. Read full story



- Hanoi is well positioned to transform its rich cultural resources into a new engine of economic growth, with the night-time economy emerging as a key catalyst for the development of the capital city’s cultural industries.

People join the “Ho Van Lantern Festival Night” programme at the special national relic site of the Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, Hanoi has been given fresh opportunities to leverage its cultural, historical, tourism and creative assets. The city’s recently approved project on developing the night-time economy for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2045, is expected to create momentum for cultural industry growth while enhancing Hanoi’s standing as a creative and modern city with a distinctive identity. Read full story



- Vietnam is preparing to harness the power of storytelling to strengthen its international image, with plans to establish a “Vietnam Story Bank” as part of a nation-branding and communications strategy extending to 2045.



Under a newly issued plan by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the story bank will serve as a central repository of content to be disseminated across multimedia platforms, helping bring Vietnam’s culture, people and development achievements to audiences worldwide. Read full story



- The fifth Vietnam Fruit Week 2026 officially opened in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on June 4.



Speaking at the event, jointly organised by the provincial People’s Committee, the Department of Industry and Trade of Dak Lak province, and Central Retail Vietnam, Vice Chairman of the Dong Thap People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Dieu said the province is home to more than 130,000 ha of fruit-growing areas, producing a range of well-known fruits for domestic and international markets, including Cao Lanh mango, Ngu Hiep durian, Chau Thanh longan, Tan Phuoc pineapple, and other regional specialties. Read full story



- The Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) imperial throne, a recognised national treasure of Vietnam, officially returned to public display at Thai Hoa Palace in Hue Imperial Citadel on June 4, more than a year after being removed for restoration following a vandalism incident.

The Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) imperial throne, a recognised national treasure of Vietnam, officially returns to public display at Thai Hoa Palace in Hue Imperial Citadel on June 4 (Photo: VNA)

The throne has been reinstated at its original central position inside Thai Hoa Palace, the ceremonial heart of the former imperial court. Its return has attracted significant interest from visitors and heritage enthusiasts eager to see one of Vietnam’s most important royal artefacts back on display./. Read full story



