Politics

PM of Thailand to pay official visit to Vietnam

During the two-day visit, the Thai PM will attend the third ASEAN Future Forum.

Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul is scheduled to pay an official visit to Vietnam and attend the third ASEAN Future Forum from June 8 to 9.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

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