PM of Thailand to pay official visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul is scheduled to pay an official visit to Vietnam and attend the third ASEAN Future Forum from June 8 to 9.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.
Vietnam, Thailand share experience in developing new financial products
Chairman of Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Wisit Wisitsora-at expressed his confidence that closer cooperation between the two commissions will contribute to stronger and more effective capital market connectivity between the two countries.