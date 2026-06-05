☀️ Morning digest on June 5

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Vietnam must overhaul its development model based on science, technology, and digital transformation, while ensuring the safety of the ecological environment in order to achieve rapid, sustainable growth and high-income status, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said in an article.

The leader wrote the article, titled "For an ecological civilization, a green Vietnam and a peaceful, sustainable ocean," on the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5) and World Oceans Day (June 8). He stressed that environmental protection must be regarded as a core component of both national security and human security. Read full story



- A forthcoming resolution on Vietnam’s new development model must affirm that the country's core development philosophy in the new era is to build national capacity for innovation, self-reliance and adaptation, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said on June 4.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs a working session with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies and relevant agencies on a project to renew the country’s development model based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation on June 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a working session with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies and relevant agencies on a project to renew the country’s development model based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, the top leader said the proposal will be submitted to the Politburo for consideration before being presented to the 14th Party Central Committee for the issuance of a resolution. Read full story



- Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone will pay an official visit to Vietnam and attend the third ASEAN Future Forum from June 7 - 9, according to a communique issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The trip will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung. Read full story



- Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held talks with visiting Angolan Minister of External Relations Téte António in Hanoi on June 4.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) welcomes visiting Angolan Minister of External Relations Téte António in Hanoi on June 4 (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming António on his first official visit to Vietnam, Trung congratulated Angola on its achievements in recent years, particularly its efforts to diversify the economy, improve people's living standards, and successfully assume the Chairmanship of the African Union (AU) in 2025.



- Vietnam, as a State Party to UNCLOS 1982 and a coastal nation bordering the East Sea, always respects the rights to freedom of navigation and overflight of all countries in the East Sea in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



The statement was made by spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on June 4 while responding to reporters’ questions at the Foreign Ministry’s regular press briefing regarding recent statements by China and the Netherlands concerning the activities of the Dutch naval vessel HNLMS De Ruyter in waters around Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel), Hang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent position. Read full story



- Vietnam consistently maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward all forms of forced labour and remains firmly committed to complying with the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s rules and obligations under its free trade agreements, said spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.



This policy is clearly stipulated in the country's legal framework, the Government’s agenda and action plans, and effectively enforced, she told reporters during the ministry’s regular press briefing in Hanoi on June 4 in response to the US Trade Representative (USTR)’s proposal to impose additional tariffs on goods from 60 economies, including Vietnam, on the grounds that they have failed to enact or effectively enforce measures blocking imports produced with forced labour, thereby restricting US trade. Read full story



- The State Treasury raised 33.63 trillion VND (1.27 billion USD) in Government bonds across 17 auctions conducted by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in May.



In the first five months of 2026, total capital mobilised via Government bonds reached 159.2 trillion VND, equivalent to 72% of the State Treasury’s second-quarter issuance target and 32% of its annual plan. Read full story



- Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast on June 4 announced it had received 12,728 orders for the new-generation VF 8 premium D-segment electric SUV during an eight-day early reservation campaign running from May 27 to June 3, 2026.



This figure sets a new sales record for a premium D-segment model in VinFast’s history, with the first customer deliveries planned for late July 2026. Read full story



- Vietnam’s petrol and oil prices were reduced from 3pm on June 4 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance.



Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 biofuel is capped at 21,784 VND (0.83 USD) per litre, down 1,474 VND from the previous maximum price. That of 0.05S diesel is set at no more than 26,866 VND per litre, a decrease of 785 VND. Meanwhile, 180CST 3.5S mazut is priced at the maximum of 19,645 VND per kilogramme, down 797 VND. Read full story



- The remains of 27 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who gave their lives while serving on international missions in Cambodia were laid to rest on June 4, at the Dak Lak provincial Martyrs’ Cemetery after a memorial and burial service.



The remains were recovered and repatriated during the 2025–2026 dry-season search and recovery campaign in Cambodia./. Read full story



