Politics

Hanoi, Moscow deepen security cooperation amid growing Vietnam–Russia ties

The two sides agreed on several practical initiatives and cooperation programmes to build on existing achievements, support the development of both capitals, and strengthen the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

A delegation from the Hanoi Department of Public Security holds a meeting with the Moscow Main Directorate of Internal Affairs on June 4, 2026, focusing on security and public order, tackling crime, and implementing bilateral agreements. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Hanoi Department of Public Security holds a meeting with the Moscow Main Directorate of Internal Affairs on June 4, 2026, focusing on security and public order, tackling crime, and implementing bilateral agreements. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A delegation from the Hanoi Department of Public Security, led by its Director, Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tung, held a meeting with the Moscow Main Directorate of Internal Affairs on June 4, focusing on security and public order, tackling crime, and implementing bilateral agreements.

Speaking at the meeting, Tung said Vietnam has maintained political and social stability, sustained economic growth, and advanced international integration under the leadership of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam.

He reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, while proactively and responsibly contributing to regional and global affairs. He also noted Russia as one of Vietnam’s most trusted and important partners.

Tung highlighted the close relationship between General Secretary and President Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin as an important catalyst for strengthening bilateral ties and promoting joint efforts to maintain peace, stability, and sustainable development at both regional and global levels. He also conveyed the Vietnamese top leader’s confidence that Russia will continue to be a reliable and longstanding friend of Vietnam in its new development era.

The Hanoi police chief said cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Russian agencies, as well as between the administrations of Hanoi and Moscow, has continued to expand.

He referred to the recent visit to Russia by Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang, during which the Vietnamese minister held talks with the Russian Minister of Internal Affairs. The two sides agreed to step up delegation exchange, information sharing, crime prevention and control, extradition, joint investigations, and apprehension of wanted fugitives under the Joint Action Programme for 2025–2027.

During the visit, the Vietnamese minister also met leaders of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations and Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu. Several cooperation documents covering military equipment, technology, security, and digital infrastructure were signed.

According to Tung, these developments have laid a solid foundation for deeper collaboration between agencies under Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security, particularly the Hanoi Department of Public Security, and their Russian counterparts.

He also emphasised the successful organisation of the “Hanoi Culture Days in Moscow 2026” programme in late May under the Hanoi–Moscow Cooperation Programme for 2025–2027. The event helped strengthen traditional friendship between the two countries while serving as a platform to expand socio-economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two capitals.

At the meeting, Tung shared key achievements of the Hanoi Department of Public Security and outlined a major new responsibility entrusted by the city authorities. The department is the standing agency for implementing the Hanoi Smart City Project, focusing on five priority issues: traffic congestion, urban order, environmental pollution, flooding, and food safety. He expressed hope for closer cooperation and exchanges of practical solutions to address these challenges.

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Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tung, on behalf of the Hanoi Department of Public Security delegation, receives a commemorative gift from Oleg Baranov, Head of the Moscow Main Directorate of Internal Affairs. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Lieutenant General Oleg Baranov, Head of the Moscow Main Directorate of Internal Affairs, underscored the longstanding friendship between Russia and Vietnam, built on decades of cooperation across various sectors. Despite geopolitical challenges, Vietnam remains a reliable strategic partner of Russia, he said.

Baranov noted that exchanges between Hanoi and Moscow agencies have also gained momentum. Under a cooperation memorandum signed in 2024, the two sides organised four international events in 2025 and exchanged experience in crime prevention, public security, and cybersecurity.

He expressed confidence that the Joint Action Programme between Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security for 2026 will facilitate cooperative activities in the coming period.

The two sides agreed on several practical initiatives and cooperation programmes to build on existing achievements, support the development of both capitals, and strengthen the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

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