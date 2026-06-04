Politics

Vietnam strengthens collaboration with Western Australia

Western Australia regards Vietnam as an important partner in Southeast Asia, and wishes to expand cooperation in its areas of strength.

Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh (L) meets with Pamela Currie, Director of the Western Australia Office of Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), in Perth on June 4 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh (L) meets with Pamela Currie, Director of the Western Australia Office of Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), in Perth on June 4 (Photo: VNA)


Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh held a working session with Pamela Currie, Director of the Western Australia Office of Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), in Perth on June 4.

The two sides exchanged views on the state of Vietnam–Australia relations and measures to strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and Western Australia in the coming period.

Anh highlighted the considerable potential for cooperation between Vietnam and the state across a wide range of sectors, particularly education and training, science and technology, trade and investment, energy, strategic minerals, high-tech agriculture, and tourism. He affirmed Vietnam’s desire to promote exchanges of delegations at all levels and enhance connectivity among localities, businesses, and people of both sides.

Currie spoke highly of Vietnam’s dynamic development and affirmed that Western Australia regards Vietnam as an important partner in Southeast Asia.

She expressed the state’s wish to expand cooperation in its areas of strength. She noted that she would support efforts to connect the Consulate General with relevant agencies, businesses, and associations in Western Australia in sectors such as mining, energy, economic cooperation, trade, investment, and agriculture.

The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination in external relations, supporting high-level delegations, businesses, and organisations from both sides. These efforts, they noted, will help deepen the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On the occasion, Anh presented his consular commission to Pamela Currie and expressed appreciation for the support provided by the DFAT Office in Western Australia to the operations of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Perth.

The DFAT Office in Western Australia is one of six DFAT offices located in the capitals of Australia’s four states and two territories. Its primary functions include supporting state government activities, assisting foreign consular missions, and strengthening investment, trade, international business, and foreign relations./.

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