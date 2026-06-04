Congratulations to Danish Prime Minister on re-election

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 4 sent a message of congratulations to Mette Frederiksen on her re-election as Prime Minister of Denmark.
On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a congratulatory message to Lars Løkke Rasmussen on his appointment as Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs./.
Contest connects youth, fosters green growth future for Vietnam–Denmark relations
With its innovative, student-centred approach, the public speaking and debate contest on Vietnam’s green growth future underscored the role of cultural and educational diplomacy in promoting mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges, further strengthening the growing, substantive partnership between Vietnam and Denmark.