Politics

Congratulations to Danish Prime Minister on re-election

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 4 sent a message of congratulations to Mette Frederiksen on her re-election as Prime Minister of Denmark.

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 4 sent a message of congratulations to Mette Frederiksen on her re-election as Prime Minister of Denmark.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a congratulatory message to Lars Løkke Rasmussen on his appointment as Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs./.

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#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #on as Prime Minister of Denmark #Mette Frederiksen #Vietnam- Denmark relations Denmark
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