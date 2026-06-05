Politics

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 to advance people-centred vision for regional future: official

Dr. Nguyen Hung Son, President of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) said the forum aims to provide an open and innovative platform for governments, scholars, businesses, media organisations and regional and international institutions to exchange ideas and seek breakthrough solutions to help realise the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Delegations attending the ASEAN Future Forum 2025 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Delegations attending the ASEAN Future Forum 2025 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The ASEAN Future Forum 2026 (AFF 2026), themed “Shaping a Shared Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred Development,” will serve as an inclusive platform for governments, policymakers, businesses, scholars and young leaders to explore innovative solutions for building a stronger and more resilient ASEAN community, according to Dr. Nguyen Hung Son, President of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV).

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the thresholds of the event, Son said the forum aims to provide an open and innovative platform for governments, scholars, businesses, media organisations and regional and international institutions to exchange ideas and seek breakthrough solutions to help realise the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

This year marks the third consecutive year that the DAV has been entrusted with organising this important forum, Son said. Describing it as a “track 1.5” dialogue, Son said it brings together both representatives from government agencies and non-government participants from academia, the business community, the media, as well as regional and international organisations representing the broader public, creating opportunities for more inclusive and forward-looking discussions on ASEAN’s future.

According to Son, one notable highlight is the first-ever involvement of political parties from ASEAN member states, which will discuss ways to strengthen inter-party cooperation and contribute to the realisation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

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Dr. Nguyen Hung Son, President of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) (Photo: VNA)

Another highlight is the inaugural conference of leaders from major ASEAN cities. Son said the growing role of cities in driving economic growth, innovation and social development makes their participation increasingly important to regional integration efforts.

He explained that major urban centres are home to large populations and serve as economic, political, cultural and technological hubs. Stronger cooperation among these cities could help ASEAN improve policy coordination and accelerate progress towards common goals.

Finally, the participation of young delegates will remain a central component of the forum, he said. Son described young people as ASEAN’s future leaders, whose creativity, openness and forward-looking perspectives have consistently contributed fresh ideas to discussions at previous forums.

Regarding the conference of leaders from ASEAN cities, Son said the initiative was introduced with strong support from Hanoi as the host city. The meeting will focus on pressing issues facing urban areas across the region, including smart city development, economic connectivity, environmental protection and sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The conference is also expected to facilitate dialogue and the sharing of best practices among ASEAN cities. Discussions will address common challenges such as pollution, sustainable urban development and the promotion of new growth models that are more inclusive, ensuring broad public participation and allowing people to genuinely benefit from economic development.

As major ASEAN cities face a range of common challenges, strengthening cooperation among them can help address issues facing the bloc, while also deepening connectivity and cohesion among ASEAN member states, Son stressed.

He stressed that although Hanoi plays an important role as host, the initiative is not limited to capital cities. Instead, it is intended as an open platform for major cities throughout ASEAN and beyond.
Therefore, the organisers hope to attract more urban centres from across the region, as well as from Vietnam, to this forum in the years ahead, he said.

Regarding communications and public outreach, Son said the organisers are deploying multiple channels to ensure broad public access to information about the forum and its outcomes.

An AFF 2026 website will provide comprehensive updates on the programme, agenda and key activities. In addition, experts will work closely with media organisations to offer analysis, commentary and regular updates on major discussions.

As an open forum, many official sessions will also be broadcast live, enabling audiences both in Vietnam and around the world to follow the discussions in real time, he added./.

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#NQ 59 #ASEAN Future Forum 2026 #Vietnam #resilient ASEAN community #ASEAN Community Vision 2045 #Nguyen Hung Son Ha Noi ASEAN
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