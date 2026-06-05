President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy drives Vietnamese students in Hong Kong to deepen ties

Hong Kong (VNA) – As Vietnam marks the 115th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s departure in search of a path to national salvation (June 5), Vietnamese students in Hong Kong (China) said his legacy continues to inspire a new generation pursuing global education while fortifying ties between Vietnam and the Asian financial hub.

Nguyen Nhan Tri, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Hong Kong and a student at Hong Kong Metropolitan University, said studying in a place deeply marked by historical significance linked to President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities has given him a profound sense of pride and responsibility.

As a representative of young Vietnamese in Hong Kong, Tri committed to continuous learning and self-improvement to carry forward the spirit of previous generations, adding that each stage of President Ho Chi Minh’s journey shaped his political thought, moral values and lifestyle, which remain principles that guide many Vietnamese today.

After his studies, Tri plans to return to Vietnam and apply the expertise and international experience acquired in Hong Kong. He aims to broaden exchanges with local organsations, universities and authorities to spread an image of Vietnamese youth as dynamic, highly skilled and culturally rooted.

Those efforts could unlock new cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong, especially in education and workforce training, he said. Tri also wants to raise awareness among Vietnamese students about study opportunities in Hong Kong, enabling greater access to an international learning environment.

Nguyen Mai Khanh Chi, a student in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Hong Kong, said President Ho Chi Minh’s quest for national liberation symbolises Vietnam’s intellectual engagement with the world and underpins the independence and prosperity enjoyed by younger generations today.

Building on that legacy, Chi said Vietnamese youth should not just inherit President Ho Chi Minh’s aspirations but advance them fully. She urged young people to adopt his qualities of courage, creativity, independence and accountability, especially in emerging and foundational fields like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, green transition technologies and basic sciences.

Vietnam’s future, she said, hinges on a generation ready to take responsibility, drive innovation and contribute to society while preserving the nation’s cultural identity amid rapid globalisation and digital transformation.

Chi noted that President Ho Chi Minh’s journey was also a process of learning and absorbing global cultural values while linking Vietnam’s revolutionary movement to the international community. Inspired by that, she has worked to strengthen ties with international peers through academic and cultural exchanges, join faculty and university events, promotional activities and international conferences to raise the profile of Vietnamese students abroad.

After graduation, wherever her career leads, Chi said she will dedicate the knowledge, experience, confidence and cultural understanding acquired overseas to serving Vietnam and supporting its development in an increasingly globalised world.

To uphold the role of Vietnamese students as cultural and historical bridges, Chi said Vietnamese students in Hong Kong should begin with practical steps, including learning about the historical connections between Vietnam and Hong Kong, promoting the Vietnamese language, traditional attire, arts, cuisine and cultural festivals, engaging in exchanges and community events, and scientific research and international forums.

She voiced confidence that the Vietnamese student community in Hong Kong will keep expanding and play a growing role in fostering exchanges and connections between Hong Kong and Vietnamese localities.

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