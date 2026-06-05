Society

President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy drives Vietnamese students in Hong Kong to deepen ties

Nguyen Nhan Tri, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Hong Kong and a student at Hong Kong Metropolitan University, committed to continuous learning and self-improvement to carry forward the spirit of previous generations, adding that each stage of President Ho Chi Minh’s journey shaped his political thought, moral values and lifestyle, which remain principles that guide many Vietnamese today.

Nguyen Mai Khanh Chi, a student in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Hong Kong (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Mai Khanh Chi, a student in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Hong Kong (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – As Vietnam marks the 115th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s departure in search of a path to national salvation (June 5), Vietnamese students in Hong Kong (China) said his legacy continues to inspire a new generation pursuing global education while fortifying ties between Vietnam and the Asian financial hub.

Nguyen Nhan Tri, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Hong Kong and a student at Hong Kong Metropolitan University, said studying in a place deeply marked by historical significance linked to President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities has given him a profound sense of pride and responsibility.

As a representative of young Vietnamese in Hong Kong, Tri committed to continuous learning and self-improvement to carry forward the spirit of previous generations, adding that each stage of President Ho Chi Minh’s journey shaped his political thought, moral values and lifestyle, which remain principles that guide many Vietnamese today.

After his studies, Tri plans to return to Vietnam and apply the expertise and international experience acquired in Hong Kong. He aims to broaden exchanges with local organsations, universities and authorities to spread an image of Vietnamese youth as dynamic, highly skilled and culturally rooted.

Those efforts could unlock new cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong, especially in education and workforce training, he said. Tri also wants to raise awareness among Vietnamese students about study opportunities in Hong Kong, enabling greater access to an international learning environment.

Nguyen Mai Khanh Chi, a student in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Hong Kong, said President Ho Chi Minh’s quest for national liberation symbolises Vietnam’s intellectual engagement with the world and underpins the independence and prosperity enjoyed by younger generations today.

Building on that legacy, Chi said Vietnamese youth should not just inherit President Ho Chi Minh’s aspirations but advance them fully. She urged young people to adopt his qualities of courage, creativity, independence and accountability, especially in emerging and foundational fields like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, green transition technologies and basic sciences.

Vietnam’s future, she said, hinges on a generation ready to take responsibility, drive innovation and contribute to society while preserving the nation’s cultural identity amid rapid globalisation and digital transformation.

Chi noted that President Ho Chi Minh’s journey was also a process of learning and absorbing global cultural values while linking Vietnam’s revolutionary movement to the international community. Inspired by that, she has worked to strengthen ties with international peers through academic and cultural exchanges, join faculty and university events, promotional activities and international conferences to raise the profile of Vietnamese students abroad.

After graduation, wherever her career leads, Chi said she will dedicate the knowledge, experience, confidence and cultural understanding acquired overseas to serving Vietnam and supporting its development in an increasingly globalised world.

To uphold the role of Vietnamese students as cultural and historical bridges, Chi said Vietnamese students in Hong Kong should begin with practical steps, including learning about the historical connections between Vietnam and Hong Kong, promoting the Vietnamese language, traditional attire, arts, cuisine and cultural festivals, engaging in exchanges and community events, and scientific research and international forums.

She voiced confidence that the Vietnamese student community in Hong Kong will keep expanding and play a growing role in fostering exchanges and connections between Hong Kong and Vietnamese localities.

VNA
#Hong Kong Metropolitan University #Vietnamese Students’ Association in Hong Kong Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

PM Le Minh Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Labour productivity key to double-digit growth: PM

The PM affirmed that safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of workers is not only a social mandate but also an important foundation to raise productivity, enhance business efficiency, and sharpen economic competitiveness.

Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra and officials offer incense at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Excavation for war remains begins in Quang Ngai

Y Ngoc, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the provincial Steering Committee for the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, said the mission aims to conduct definitive excavation and verification to bring home the remains of martyrs from Regiment 24A, the B3 Front, Special Forces Battalion 406, and Infantry Battalion 304, who fell during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos hasten 500-day campaign to identify martyrs' remains

The campaign to search for, recover, and identify the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts is a major policy of the two Parties and States, embodying a shared tradition of gratitude and remembrance and profound respect for those who laid down their lives for national liberation, defence, and noble international duties.

A building on the campus of Hanoi Medical University (Photo courtesy of the university)

Four Vietnamese universities rise in global rankings

According to the 2026 CWUR World University Rankings released on June 1, Duy Tan University remained the highest-ranked Vietnamese institution, climbing 33 places to 936th globally and placing in the top 4.4% of universities worldwide.

Specialised personnel collect samples from the remains of unidentified fallen soldiers at the Duc Linh commune Martyrs’ Cemetery in Lam Dong province for DNA identification and verification. (Photo: VNA)

Scientific advances applied to identify unnamed fallen soldiers

The activity, carried out at the Duc Linh commune Martyrs’ Cemetery, marks an important step in applying scientific and technological advances to help identify fallen soldiers while responding to the long-standing aspirations of their families and relatives.

Floodwaters inundate parts of Da Nang in October 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang explores ‘sponge city’ model to tackle urban flooding

The central city of Da Nang is exploring the “sponge city” model and other nature-based solutions to strengthen its resilience against urban flooding as climate change and rapid urbanisation place increasing pressure on existing drainage infrastructure.

Maj. Gen Nguyen Quoc Toan, spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security and Chief of its Office, speaks to reporters. (Photo: VNA)

Ministry details early gains in IP violation crackdown

Police across the country have initiated criminal proceedings in 56 cases, involving 98 suspects, for violations of copyright and related rights, industrial property offences, and the production and sale of counterfeit goods. Administrative fines were also stepped up, with 216 individuals fined more than 850 million VND (32,600 USD) in the first month.

Vietnamese guest workers are bound for Japan, RoK (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sends over 53,100 workers abroad in five months

Japan remained the top destination, taking in 24,030 workers, including 10,750 women. Taiwan (China) followed with 21,104 workers, 6,752 of them women. The Republic of Korea (RoK) received 3,217, China 1,498, Singapore 704, Greece 441 and Russia 344.

Delegates to the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on June 3 morning. (Photo: VNA)

14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress convened

The three-day congress is regarded as an important political event for Vietnam’s working class and trade union organisations, marking a new development stage of the organisation as the country advances its integration and development agenda.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security (centre) and heads of the delegations of Vietnam, China, Laos and Myanmar at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China, Laos, Myanmar launch joint anti-drug crime crackdown

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) proposed that the public security ministries of China and Laos and the Ministry of Home Affairs of Myanmar jointly implement an anti-drug campaign from June to September 2026. The initiative reflects not only operational cooperation but also a strong political commitment to addressing global drug crime and drug abuse.

Students visit a science and technology product exhibition booth at the seminar between the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Vietnamese youngsters in September 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up efforts to strengthen intellectual property protection and enforcement

Tran Le Hong, Deputy Director of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Vietnam has consistently pursued a policy of comprehensive and effective IP protection while balancing the interests of rights holders with the public interest. The approach aims to foster innovation, support international integration and contribute to socio-economic development.