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Reburial ceremony for repatriated Vietnamese volunteer soldiers held in Quang Ngai

The remains were recovered and repatriated during the 2025-2026 dry season by Team K53 under the provincial Military Command.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra and delegates at the reburial ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra and delegates at the reburial ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai (VNA) – A respect-paying, memorial and reburial ceremony was held at the Ngoc Hoi Martyrs’ Cemetery in Quang Ngai province on June 5 for the remains of 16 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos and Cambodia during wartime.

The remains were recovered and repatriated during the 2025-2026 dry season by Team K53 under the provincial Military Command.

Of the 16 sets of remains, ten were recovered in Laos and six in Cambodia. Biological samples from 13 sets of remains were deemed suitable for DNA testing and identification. In a eulogy delivered at the ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Quang Ngai provincial People’s Committee Y Ngoc, head of the provincial steering committee for the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, said that during the years of war, responding to the call of the Party and State and fulfilling international duty, tens of thousands of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts fought alongside the armed forces and people of Laos and Cambodia against common enemies, helping protect revolutionary achievements and secure national independence, peace and happiness for the people of the three countries.

Their sacrifices contributed to the glorious traditions of the Vietnam People’s Army and helped strengthen the special solidarity and combat alliance among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

During the 2025-2026 dry season, Team K53’s 67 officers and soldiers verified and processed about 600 pieces of information related to martyrs and martyrs’ graves before successfully locating and repatriating the 16 sets of remains.

Following the memorial service, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains, and other delegates attended the burial ceremony. On the occasion, she visited and presented gifts to staff of the Ngoc Hoi Martyrs’ Cemetery, expressing her hope that they would continue preserving the final resting place of the nation’s fallen heroes./.

VNA
#Ngoc Hoi Martyrs’ Cemetery #Quang Ngai #Vietnamese volunteer soldiers #military experts #Laos #Cambodia Quang Ngai
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