Politics

500-day campaign helps strengthen Vietnam – Laos special relations: Lao official

Laos will do its utmost to direct relevant agencies, local authorities and military units to coordinate closely with Vietnamese counterparts in carrying out the campaign, affirmed a Lao military official.

Gen. Lieut. Gen. Vongsone Inpanphim, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Director of the General Department of Politics of the Lao People’s Army (Photo: VNA)
Gen. Lieut. Gen. Vongsone Inpanphim, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Director of the General Department of Politics of the Lao People’s Army (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The 500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains is not only a task of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, but also a priority for the Party, State, military and people of Laos, said Sen. Lieut. Gen. Vongsone Inpanphim, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Director of the General Department of Politics of the Lao People’s Army.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Laos, Vongsone, who heads the Lao Government’s Special Task Committee for the coordination in carrying out the campaign, described the campaign as a particularly meaningful initiative jointly undertaken by the two Parties, States, militaries and peoples.

He noted that the effort reflected the shared tradition of gratitude and remembrance upheld by both nations, making close cooperation essential to ensuring its success.

According to the Lao official, the Lao Government’s Special Task Committee will work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to develop detailed plans and promptly launch the campaign, with the aim of achieving the best possible results.

He stressed that the independence and development enjoyed by Laos today have come at a great cost, including the sacrifices made by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts during wartime. These contributions, he said, have always been remembered with deep gratitude by the Lao Party, State, military and people.

He noted that remains of many Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts are believed to still rest on Lao soil, and they continue to hold a special place in the hearts of the Lao people.

Laos, he added, will do its utmost to direct relevant agencies, local authorities and military units to coordinate closely with Vietnamese counterparts in carrying out the campaign.

Vongsone also expressed satisfaction with the achievements recorded so far in searching for, recovering, and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos during the war. He said these outcomes have met the targets set by the special task committees of the two countries and contributed to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Laos and Vietnam.

The official also voiced his confidence that backed by the strong political commitment of both countries and close cooperation between their armed forces and peoples, the campaign will achieve its objectives and deliver meaningful results./.

VNA
#500-day campaign #martyrs’ remains #Vongsone Inpanphim #Lao People’s Army #Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts Laos Vietnam
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