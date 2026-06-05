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Labour productivity key to double-digit growth: PM

Improving labour productivity is an urgent requirement and a major driver of Vietnam’s ambition to achieve double-digit economic growth in the new development phase, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said at a meeting with delegates to the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress in Hanoi on June 5.

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PM Le Minh Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Labour productivity key to double-digit growth: PM

The PM affirmed that safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of workers is not only a social mandate but also an important foundation to raise productivity, enhance business efficiency, and sharpen economic competitiveness.

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Vietnam on right track to remove growth bottlenecks

Vietnam on right track to remove growth bottlenecks

The global economy has been hit by a series of major shocks in recent years, creating considerable pressure on highly trade-dependent economies such as Vietnam. As the Government pursues the ambitious goal of achieving double-digit growth, identifying both the country's strengths and internal constraints has become more important than ever.

Top leader stresses growth and social harmony must go hand in hand

Top leader stresses growth and social harmony must go hand in hand

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 3 chaired a working session with the Central Public Security Party Committee and relevant agencies on a project to build an orderly, disciplined, safe, healthy, civilised, harmonious and developed society in the new era. The project will be submitted to the Politburo before being reported to the Party Central Committee for consideration and issuance of a resolution.

Experts urge measures to curb inflation and sustain growth

Experts urge measures to curb inflation and sustain growth

Given the volatile global economy, inflationary pressures are mounting as energy and input material prices rise. The challenge of keeping inflation under control while maintaining growth targets is becoming increasingly demanding for Vietnam. The Government and ministries are rolling out a range of coordinated measures to ensure macroeconomic stability and create room for sustainable growth.

Young Vietnamese artists unite for a sustainable future

Young Vietnamese artists unite for a sustainable future

Music, dance and visual arts are emerging as powerful platforms for Vietnam’s younger generation to speak up about sustainable development. Through the “Plug in to Evolution” campaign, launched by the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam under the Global Gateway initiative, young artists are using contemporary creative expression to tell the story of a greener future.

Lai Chau showcases potential for adventure tourism

Lai Chau showcases potential for adventure tourism

Lai Chau, Vietnam’s westernmost province, captivates visitors with its rich cultural heritage and spectacular mountain landscapes. Wrapped in clouds for much of the year and blessed with a climate that can deliver four seasons in a single day, its towering peaks have become both a challenge for adventurers and a symbol of the province’s wild natural beauty.

Vietnam, Philippines elevate economic ties

Vietnam, Philippines elevate economic ties

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 1 called for new breakthroughs in trade, investment, and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and the Philippines, saying these sectors should become key drivers of bilateral relations.

Experts address consumer concerns over E10 biofuel

Experts address consumer concerns over E10 biofuel

Since June 1, E10 biofuel gasoline has officially been sold nationwide, completely replacing conventional mineral gasoline. However, many consumers still have concerns about its impact on engine durability, fuel consumption, and potential risks associated with its use. So, is using E10 gasoline really something to worry about?