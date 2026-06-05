Labour productivity key to double-digit growth: PM

#Labour productivity #double-digit growth #economic development #workforce quality #trade unions #competitiveness #sustainable growth
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Vietnam on right track to remove growth bottlenecks
The global economy has been hit by a series of major shocks in recent years, creating considerable pressure on highly trade-dependent economies such as Vietnam. As the Government pursues the ambitious goal of achieving double-digit growth, identifying both the country's strengths and internal constraints has become more important than ever.
Vietnam makes its mark at first Asian Pop Culture Festival in Paris
The Paris Montreuil Expo exhibition centre welcomed thousands of visitors on May 30 and 31 for the inaugural Asian Pop Culture Festival, the largest Asian pop culture event ever held in the French capital.
Vietnam maintains zero-tolerance policy toward forced labour: Foreign Ministry
Vietnam consistently maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward all forms of forced labour and remains firmly committed to complying with the International Labour Organisation’s rules and obligations under its free trade agreements.
Vietnam sees regional cooperation as foundation of broader international strategy: Thai scholar
Vietnam views regional cooperation as the foundation of its broader international strategy, according to Thai scholar Supalak Ganjanakhundee.
Malaysian expert highlights Vietnam's global security vision at Shangri-La Dialogue
In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Malaysia, Dr. Julia Roknifard, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at Taylor’s University, underscored the significance of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s speech at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
Top leader calls for reform of Party leadership methods to support strategic autonomy, sustainable growth
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired a working session in Hanoi on June 3 with the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission to review Party-building and organisational work under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.
Vietnam, Angola strengthen practical cooperation across multiple fields
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 3 received Angolan Minister of External Relations Téte António in Hanoi during the latter's official visit to Vietnam.
Vietnam, Philippines strengthen defence ties following partnership upgrade
Vietnam and the Philippines have agreed to deepen their comprehensive and practical defence cooperation and effectively implement the newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation between the two countries' defence ministries.
Hung Yen seeks to expand investment cooperation with Japanese partners
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam and the northern province of Hung Yen on June 3 co-hosted the Vietnam–Japan Connectivity Programme, attracting hundreds of Japanese and local businesses seeking investment and cooperation opportunities.
Prime Minister calls for stronger efforts to reach double-digit growth target
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 3 chaired the Government’s regular meeting for May, reviewing the country’s socio-economic performance in the first five months of the year, and outlining key tasks and solutions for the coming period.
Top leader stresses growth and social harmony must go hand in hand
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 3 chaired a working session with the Central Public Security Party Committee and relevant agencies on a project to build an orderly, disciplined, safe, healthy, civilised, harmonious and developed society in the new era. The project will be submitted to the Politburo before being reported to the Party Central Committee for consideration and issuance of a resolution.
Port Said remains significant milestone in revolutionary life of President Ho Chi Minh: Egyptian official
More than a century after young patriot Nguyen Tat Thanh set foot in the Egyptian port city of Port Said during his journey to seek a path for national salvation, that historic stop continues to be remembered by Egyptian scholars and politicians as a significant milestone in the revolutionary life of President Ho Chi Minh.
People with great works exhibited at Ho Chi Minh Museum
Outstanding Vietnamese people from various fields are being honoured at an exhibition entitled Ordinary but Noble Examples at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi.
PM orders breakthrough mechanisms for International Financial Centre in June
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called for the issuance of new regulations in June to establish breakthrough mechanisms for the rapid deployment of key financial products and services at the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC).
Experts urge measures to curb inflation and sustain growth
Given the volatile global economy, inflationary pressures are mounting as energy and input material prices rise. The challenge of keeping inflation under control while maintaining growth targets is becoming increasingly demanding for Vietnam. The Government and ministries are rolling out a range of coordinated measures to ensure macroeconomic stability and create room for sustainable growth.
Young Vietnamese artists unite for a sustainable future
Music, dance and visual arts are emerging as powerful platforms for Vietnam’s younger generation to speak up about sustainable development. Through the “Plug in to Evolution” campaign, launched by the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam under the Global Gateway initiative, young artists are using contemporary creative expression to tell the story of a greener future.
Deputy PM demands E10 biofuel quality, full consumer protection
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc underscored consumer protection as a top priority while chairing a June 2 review of the nationwide rollout of E10 biofuel.
Lai Chau showcases potential for adventure tourism
Lai Chau, Vietnam’s westernmost province, captivates visitors with its rich cultural heritage and spectacular mountain landscapes. Wrapped in clouds for much of the year and blessed with a climate that can deliver four seasons in a single day, its towering peaks have become both a challenge for adventurers and a symbol of the province’s wild natural beauty.
Vietnam, Philippines elevate economic ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 1 called for new breakthroughs in trade, investment, and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and the Philippines, saying these sectors should become key drivers of bilateral relations.
Experts address consumer concerns over E10 biofuel
Since June 1, E10 biofuel gasoline has officially been sold nationwide, completely replacing conventional mineral gasoline. However, many consumers still have concerns about its impact on engine durability, fuel consumption, and potential risks associated with its use. So, is using E10 gasoline really something to worry about?