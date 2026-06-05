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Night-time economy drives growth of Hanoi’s cultural industries

Under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, Hanoi has been given fresh opportunities to leverage its cultural, historical, tourism and creative assets. The city’s recently approved project on developing the night-time economy for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2045, is expected to create momentum for cultural industry growth while enhancing Hanoi’s standing as a creative and modern city with a distinctive identity.

People join the “Ho Van Lantern Festival Night” programme at the special national relic site of the Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
People join the “Ho Van Lantern Festival Night” programme at the special national relic site of the Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is well positioned to transform its rich cultural resources into a new engine of economic growth, with the night-time economy emerging as a key catalyst for the development of the capital city’s cultural industries.

Under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, Hanoi has been given fresh opportunities to leverage its cultural, historical, tourism and creative assets. The city’s recently approved project on developing the night-time economy for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2045, is expected to create momentum for cultural industry growth while enhancing Hanoi’s standing as a creative and modern city with a distinctive identity.

For Hanoi, cultural industries can become a high-value-added economic sector, contributing to the city’s competitiveness and sustainable development. Beyond preserving heritage, Hanoi needs to build a vibrant cultural marketplace where cultural products can reach wider audiences and generate stable revenues.

The night-time economy provides an ideal platform for the commercialisation of cultural products and services. Music, cinema, performing arts, creative design, handicrafts, fashion, cuisine and cultural tourism can all benefit from a dynamic evening economy. As more visitors participate in night-time activities, demand for artistic performances, creative products and cultural experiences is expected to increase.

This also opens new opportunities for artists, designers, creative enterprises and event organisers. Instead of relying on occasional programmes, they can become part of a regular chain of cultural activities, creating sustainable income streams and encouraging innovation.

As a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Hanoi enjoys a significant advantage in building a more dynamic creative ecosystem.

According to Dr. Tran Viet Dung, Dean of the Faculty of Creative Management and Economy under the University of Social Sciences and Humanities and Arts of the Vietnam National University-Hanoi, the capital possesses favourable conditions for developing the night-time economy, including its rich cultural heritage, high concentration of historical sites and strong appeal to international visitors.

He said the city is well suited to developing a model centred on cultural markets and creative services.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bui Hoai Son, a full-time member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Society, noted that Hanoi’s thousand-year history and diverse heritage resources provide abundant material for cultural storytelling. Every street, bridge and architectural landmark contributes to the unique appeal of the capital, offering valuable assets for night-time cultural activities.

One example is Ho Van (Literature Lake), part of the special national relic site of the Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature). In recent years, creative cultural activities, exhibitions and music performances held there have attracted growing interest from both domestic and international visitors.

The “Ho Van Lantern Festival Night” programme has emerged as a new night-time tourism product that combines art, cuisine and Vietnamese cultural traditions. Running from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, the programme allows visitors not only to explore the heritage site but also to interact directly with cultural experiences.

Nguyen Lien Huong, Deputy Director of the Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities, said plans are underway to develop Ho Van into a representative creative cultural space and eventually a cultural industry hub of Hanoi. The centre aims to expand cooperation with artists and tourism businesses while introducing contemporary cultural products into the heritage space./.

VNA
#night-time economy #Hanoi #cultural industries
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