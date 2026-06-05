Politics

Vietnam shares vision, preparations for APEC 2027

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang underlined the importance of stronger coordination between APEC and other regional and global mechanisms in order to improve efficiency and optimise resources in addressing common challenges.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the panel discussion titled “Russia – APEC: Broad Cooperation Prospects on the Horizon until 2035”. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the panel discussion titled “Russia – APEC: Broad Cooperation Prospects on the Horizon until 2035”. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnam has reaffirmed its strong commitment to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and shared its vision and preparations for hosting APEC 2027, highlighting the need to strengthen regional cooperation amid profound changes in the global and regional economic landscape.

Joining a delegation led by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc during a visit to Russia and participation in the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang attended a panel discussion titled “Russia – APEC: Broad Cooperation Prospects on the Horizon until 2035” on June 5.

The session brought together Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin, China’s Chair of the 2026 APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) Chen Xu, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat Eduardo Pedrosa, and representatives of major Russian enterprises and investment funds.

Addressing the discussion, Hang emphasised that the Asia-Pacific has been a major driver of the global economy over the past three decades. She noted that the region’s success has been built on economic integration, open markets, trade and investment liberalisation, innovation and a strong commitment to cooperation.

Recognising APEC’s important contributions to regional growth, connectivity and sustainable development, she stressed that the forum should continue to strengthen its role as the leading platform for economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.

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An overview of the panel discussion titled “Russia – APEC: Broad Cooperation Prospects on the Horizon until 2035”. (Photo: VNA)

Looking ahead to 2035, she identified three key priorities for APEC: advancing free and open trade and investment; enhancing the resilience of economies and supply chains; and maximising opportunities arising from science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth.

The deputy minister also underlined the importance of stronger coordination between APEC and other regional and global mechanisms, including ASEAN, the G20, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and other frameworks, in order to improve efficiency and optimise resources in addressing common challenges.

Reaffirming Vietnam’s longstanding commitment to APEC and the Asia-Pacific region, Hang noted through its successful hosting of APEC in 2006 and 2017, Vietnam introduced a number of initiatives related to APEC reform, inclusive economic and social development, and human resources development in the digital era.

She shared that Vietnam is currently dedicating significant resources and actively preparing for its role as host of APEC 2027. The country looks forward to working closely with China, host of APEC 2026, as well as future host economies and other APEC members to advance cooperation for peace, prosperity and development in the region and beyond, contributing to the realisation of the APEC Vision for the benefit of people and businesses across the Asia-Pacific.

Participants in the event appreciated Vietnam’s role, vision, and proactive preparations for APEC 2027.

They expressed confidence that Vietnam will continue substantially helping to promote dialogue, economic integration and cooperation toward an open, resilient and prosperous Asia-Pacific. They also highlighted the country’s dynamic development and potential as a partner in investment, trade and financial services./.

VNA
#Hội nhập quốc tế #NQ59-BT #Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang #APEC 2027
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