Fifth Vietnam Fruit Week 2026 opens in Dong Thap

Dong Thap (VNA) – The fifth Vietnam Fruit Week 2026 officially opened in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on June 4.

Speaking at the event, jointly organised by the provincial People’s Committee, the Department of Industry and Trade of Dak Lak province, and Central Retail Vietnam, Vice Chairman of the Dong Thap People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Dieu said the province is home to more than 130,000 ha of fruit-growing areas, producing a range of well-known fruits for domestic and international markets, including Cao Lanh mango, Ngu Hiep durian, Chau Thanh longan, Tan Phuoc pineapple, and other regional specialties.

This year’s event coincides with the first Dong Thap Fruit Festival 2026. Although the two events have separate objectives, they share a common mission of promoting and enhancing the value of Vietnamese fruits, he noted.

As a co-organiser and a key trade promotion partner of Dong Thap, Dak Lak brought 17 enterprises to the event, showcasing more than 100 products certified under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme.

Nguyen Hai Trieu, Deputy Director of Dak Lak province’s Department of Industry and Trade, said that the event provides businesses with an opportunity not only to introduce their products but also to demonstrate their production, processing and supply capabilities. It serves as a foundation for expanding market access, enhancing product value and strengthening links with modern distribution systems nationwide.

Tran Huu Linh, Director of the Agency for Domestic Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, described the event as a successful example of cooperation among the State, farmers and businesses, highlighting the role of major retailers in supporting agricultural product sale.

Consumers will have access to a wide range of safe, traceable and high-quality fruits at promotional prices, while farmers and cooperatives can expand distribution channels and secure more stable market outlets.

According to Olivier Langlet, CEO of Central Retail Vietnam, the event also features participation from localities including Can Tho, Tay Ninh, Vinh Long, Dak Lak, Bac Ninh and Son La, reflecting a shared commitment to promoting Vietnam’s agricultural strengths and bringing quality products to both domestic and international consumers.

Vietnam Fruit Week 2026 is being held simultaneously at GO!, Tops Market and mini go! supermarkets nationwide from June 4–7, offering discounts of up to 50% on dozens of fruit products, alongside promotional activities and livestream sales programmes./.

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