Business

Vietnam’s industrial production records strongest five-month growth in four years

Vietnam’s industrial production maintained strong momentum in the first five months of 2026, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rising 9.1% year-on-year, the highest growth rate for the period in the past four years, according to the Ministry of Finance’s National Statistics Office (NSO).

Workers at Toyota Boshoku Hanoi Co., Ltd in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)
Workers at Toyota Boshoku Hanoi Co., Ltd in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s industrial production maintained strong momentum in the first five months of 2026, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rising 9.1% year-on-year, the highest growth rate for the period in the past four years, according to the Ministry of Finance’s National Statistics Office (NSO).

The office reported that the IIP expanded across all 34 provinces and cities during the period. Strong growth in manufacturing and processing, along with electricity production and distribution, drove industrial expansion in many localities, while some areas recorded slower growth due to weaker performance in manufacturing, mining and power generation.

​In May alone, the IIP was estimated to increase 3.3% from the previous month and 8.8% year-on-year. Manufacturing and processing grew 9% compared to the same period last year, while water supply, waste and wastewater management activities rose 8.7%, electricity production and distribution increased 8.5%, and mining expanded 6%.

​Overall, in the January–May, IIP growth of 9.1% surpassed the 8.8% increase recorded in the same period of 2025. Manufacturing and processing, the key driver of industrial growth, expanded 9.5%, contributing 7.4 percentage points to the overall increase. Mining rose 5.5%, reversing a decline in the corresponding period last year, while electricity production and distribution grew 7.6%.

​Several major industries posted robust growth, including metal production (20.2%), motor vehicle manufacturing (18%), chemicals and chemical products (16.9%), other non-metallic mineral products (16.2%), and beverages (15.1%). In contrast, the production of hard coal and lignite mining declined 4.6%, while that of other transport equipment fell 1%.

Among key industrial products, motorcycle output surged 36% year-on-year, followed by automobiles (26.7%), processed seafood products (21.6%), rolled steel (21.5%), and sugar and beer, both up 14.4%. Meanwhile, production of NPK fertiliser fell 6.8%, MSG declined 6%, leather footwear dropped 5.7%, and clean coal production decreased 4.7%.

The labour market also showed positive signs. As of May 1, the number of employees working in industrial enterprises increased 1.1% from a month earlier and 3.4% year-on-year, the NSO said. Employment in foreign-invested enterprises rose 1.5% month-on-month and 3.4% year-on-year, while non-State enterprises recorded corresponding increases of 0.6% and 2.6%.

​The broad-based growth of industrial production underscores the resilience of the sector and its role as a key driver of economic expansion, although continued efforts are needed to improve productivity, strengthen manufacturing and ensure sustainable growth./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #IIP #National Statistics Office #key industrial products #industrial production #sustainable growth
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Industrial production surges in the first two months of 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Industrial production posts strong growth in first two months

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance, the index of industrial production (IIP) in February was estimated to decrease 18.4% from the previous month but increase 1% year on year. Overall, in the January–February period, the IIP rose 10.4% compared with the same period last year.

See more

Aircraft at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi bets on aviation network to power economy

The capital’s newly approved master plan places aviation infrastructure at the centre of long-term economic development, with a second international airport and low-altitude transport network expected to reshape urban growth, logistics and high-tech industries.

Green SM Global CEO Nguyen Van Thanh and Haryana's Minister of Industries and Commerce Rao Narbir Singh, together with delegates, press the button to officially launch the service. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese electric taxi service launched in India

The launch of Green SM Limo in India further expanded the company’s international footprint and brought its all-electric mobility model and service standards, already established in several markets, to users in one of the world’s most dynamic economies.

At the Vietnam – Cambodia - Laos border trade connectivity conference (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos promote border trade connectivity

The Mekong Delta spans more than 40,500 sq.km, holds roughly 18 million people and shares a nearly 386km border with Cambodia, making it a key gateway to the Greater Mekong Sub-region. An Giang has emerged as a major agro-fisheries hub, with seaports and strategic trade hubs delivering maritime advantages and creating a seamless corridor to Cambodia and beyond.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the fifth Vietnam Fruit Week 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Fifth Vietnam Fruit Week 2026 opens in Dong Thap

Vietnam Fruit Week 2026 is being held simultaneously at GO!, Tops Market and mini go! supermarkets nationwide from June 4–7, offering discounts of up to 50% on dozens of fruit products, alongside promotional activities and livestream sales programmes.

Data from Batdongsan.com.vn shows that buyers purchasing apartments for short-term speculation now account for only around 4 per cent of the market. (Photo: VNS/VNA)

Hanoi apartment boom loses momentum

Hanoi’s once red-hot apartment market is showing clear signs of cooling, with slowing liquidity and cautious buyers forcing many short-term investors to retreat after years of rapid gains.

A corner of K-Med Expo 2026 in Ho Chi MInh City (Photo: K-Med Expo Vietnam)

RoK medical equipment firms eye stronger export to Vietnam

The K-Med Expo, organised annually since 2023 by KINTEX and the Korea Medical Devices Industry Association, attracts around 300 Korean medical device companies each year. For this year’s consultation conference, KOTRA invited about 100 buyers, including Vietnamese hospitals and medical equipment distributors, to meet with 71 Korean exhibitors.

Gemalink Port boasts the most modern infrastructure and equipment in the country and enjoys the most advantageous location within the Cai Mep - Thi Vai port cluster (Photo: VNA)

WB sees strong potential for Vietnam's double-digit growth goal

Vietnam is among those few emerging market economies where an immense array of reforms is currently unfolding, generating considerable excitement and optimism. The reforms that the Government has been pushing over the last two years are the most significant since the Doi Moi (Renewal) era – a comprehensive, fast-paced reorganisation and restructuring of the state that could be potentially transformative if implemented well.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Nam Duong has a meeting with Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister for International Cooperation Samar Al-Ahdal in Cairo on June 4 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Egypt step up implementation of comprehensive partnership

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Nam Duong had a meeting with Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister for International Cooperation Samar Al-Ahdal in Cairo on June 4 to discuss measures aimed at advancing bilateral relations following the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in August 2025.

VinFast reports record sales for new-generation VF 8

VinFast reports record sales for new-generation VF 8

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast on June 4 announced it had received 12,728 orders for the new-generation VF 8 premium D-segment electric SUV during an eight-day early reservation campaign running from May 27 to June 3, 2026.