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Vietnam, Canada agree on economic cooperation direction for new period

Vietnam - Canada economic ties are growing at a healthy clip, with two-way trade nearing 8.6 billion USD in 2025 and maintaining strong momentum since the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) took effect.

An overview of the JEC 3's third meeting (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the JEC 3's third meeting (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs at Global Affairs Canada Arun Thangaraj co-chaired the third meeting of the Vietnam-Canada Joint Economic Committee (JEC 3) in Ottawa on June 5.

Amid persistent global economic volatility, rapidly restructuring supply chains, and rising demand for growth, energy security and sustainable development, both sides reaffirmed the JEC’s growing importance in driving cooperation and further deepening the Vietnam - Canada Comprehensive Partnership established in 2017.

Thang said Vietnam - Canada economic ties are growing at a healthy clip, with two-way trade nearing 8.6 billion USD in 2025 and maintaining strong momentum since the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) took effect.

Notably, Vietnam’s exports to Canada surged 18.2% to 7.5 billion USD in 2025, and climbed a further 25% in the first four months of this year. Meanwhile, Canada’s exports to Vietnam rose by 24% in 2025 and then jumped 62% year-on-year during January-April. These figures reflected the increasing economic complementarity and the payoff from efforts to boost trade and investment.

Thangaraj, for his part, acknowledged the positive trajectory and affirmed Vietnam as Canada’s largest and fastest-growing trade partner in Southeast Asia.

He underlined Canada’s desire to further expand cooperation in trade, investment, supply chains, critical minerals, clean energy, innovation, and infrastructure. Canada pledges to work closely with Vietnam to deliver on the meeting’s outcomes, the official said.

Both sides reviewed economic cooperation and agreed to focus on three priority areas, including diversifying trade and investment, effectively delivering CPTPP commitments, supporting an open trading system and accelerating ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement talks; deepening collaboration in strategic industries such as critical minerals, high technology, innovation, digital transformation and strategic supply chains; and expanding joint work in energy, infrastructure and green growth, spanning clean energy, liquefied natural gas (LNG), logistics, digital infrastructure, and sustainable development.

A key outcome was shifting the JEC mechanism toward a more action-driven phase. The two working groups adopted an Action Plan for 2026-2028 with clearly defined cooperation areas and mechanisms.

The two officials praised the working groups for sustaining technical dialogue and pushing cooperation forward, and agreed to further sharpen the mechanism to ensure concrete delivery.

They signed a joint statement, adopted the 2026-2028 Action Plan and agreed to hold the fourth meeting in Vietnam in 2028.

On the event's sidelines, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and the Trade Facilitation Office Canada (TFO Canada) signed the Trade for Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth (TRISEG) project in Vietnam for the 2026–2030 period.

Accordingly, Vietrade will serve as TFO Canada’s sole strategic partner in Vietnam for the project, which aims to build production and export capacity among small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly women-led ones, in key agricultural sectors, thus promoting inclusive, sustainable growth and bolstering resilience to global market swings./.

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