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Vietnam Robotics Technology Day in Austria: New milestone in science-technology diplomacy

The Vietnamese Embassy in Austria has recently hosted the Vietnam Robotics Technology Day, featuring VinRobotics and drawing the participation of diplomats, representatives of international organizations, technology experts, businesses, investors, and members of the Vietnamese community in Austria.

#Vietnam Robotics Technology Day in Austria #science-technology #Resolution 57 #Vietnam #Austria
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Vietnamese delegates at the 2026 IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA 2026). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese tech draws attention at Austria robotics forum

Representing Vietnam were VinRobotics and VinDynamics, two tech subsidiaries of Vingroup. They showcased "Make in Vietnam" humanoid robots, demonstrating the country’s growing capacity to integrate into the global robotics value chain.

Vietnamese and Australian experts at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Austria promote cooperation in AI, cybersecurity

The NCA proposed strengthening its strategic partnership with the AIT through several key orientations, including the protection of critical digital infrastructure, data security and trusted digital ecosystems, the application of AI and data analytics in cybersecurity, high-quality human resources training, expert exchanges, and the co-organisation of annual international forums and conferences.

Vietnam, Austria deepen cybersecurity cooperation in digital era

Vietnam, Austria deepen cybersecurity cooperation in digital era

Implementing Resolution 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, the Austria-Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum was recently held in Vienna, bringing together policymakers, businesses, and experts to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation, while advancing policy dialogue on cybersecurity.

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Vietnam, Timor-Leste open new prospects for broader cooperation within ASEAN

Vietnam, Timor-Leste open new prospects for broader cooperation within ASEAN

On the occasion of the official visit to Vietnam and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 by Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão from June 7-10, Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Jakarta spoke with Beni Sukadis, Senior Coordinator at the Indonesian Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi), about the significance of the visit.

Dong Ho folk paintings revived through technology, creativity

Dong Ho folk paintings revived through technology, creativity

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Ho Chi Minh City ports move towards green era

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Labour productivity key to double-digit growth: PM

Labour productivity key to double-digit growth: PM

Improving labour productivity is an urgent requirement and a major driver of Vietnam’s ambition to achieve double-digit economic growth in the new development phase, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said at a meeting with delegates to the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress in Hanoi on June 5.

Vietnam on right track to remove growth bottlenecks

Vietnam on right track to remove growth bottlenecks

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Top leader stresses growth and social harmony must go hand in hand

Top leader stresses growth and social harmony must go hand in hand

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