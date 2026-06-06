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Vietnam ranks 7th at Asia Pacific Mathematics Olympiad 2026

Vietnam secured 7th place among 45 countries and territories at the 38th Asia Pacific Mathematics Olympiad (APMO) 2026, earning one gold, two silver and four bronze medals and three certificates of merit.

Members of Vietnam’s team competing at the Asia Pacific Mathematics Olympiad (APMO) 2026. (Photo published by VNA)
Members of Vietnam’s team competing at the Asia Pacific Mathematics Olympiad (APMO) 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam secured 7th place among 45 countries and territories at the 38th Asia Pacific Mathematics Olympiad (APMO) 2026, earning one gold, two silver and four bronze medals and three certificates of merit.​

The results gave the Vietnamese team the maximum number of medals allowed under the competition’s rules.

Tran Dai Thanh Danh, a 12th-grade student at the High School for the Gifted under Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, won the country's sole gold medal with 27 points.

The silver medals went to Pham Dang Nguyen, a 12th-grade student at Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, and Nguyen Hoang Phuong, an 11th-grade student at Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An province.

The bronze medalists were Phan Thanh Huy of Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, Tran Anh Quan of Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted in Dien Bien province, Nguyen Dinh Tung of the High School for Gifted Students in Natural Sciences under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, and Nguyen Bao Khanh of Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa province.

The certificates of merit were awarded to Luu Trong Phuc of Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted, Bui Nhat Minh of Hanoi National University of Education's High School for Gifted Students, and Vo Sy Quoc Anh of Ha Tinh High School for the Gifted.

The performance underscores the quality of Vietnam’s mathematics education and the effectiveness of programmes designed to identify and nurture talented students. It also strengthens the country's profile in international mathematics competitions and is expected to further promote interest in mathematics among young learners.

Held on March 10 at the Vietnam Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics (VIASM), the 2026 APMO saw Vietnam field a 22-member team, including two students from the country’s 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad squad and 20 top performers from the 2025–2026 national mathematics competition.

The contest was conducted simultaneously across 45 countries and territories, eight more than in the previous year. Organisers awarded 166 medals, comprising 19 gold, 41 silver and 106 bronze medals, as well as 174 certificates of merit.

The 2026 competition marked Vietnam’s return to the APMO after a 25-year absence. It also marked the start of the country’s tenure as lead coordinator of the competition for the 2026–2028 period, a role equivalent to hosting the event./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #Asia Pacific Mathematics Olympiad 2026 #APMO #education
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