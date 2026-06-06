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Vietnam, Timor-Leste open new prospects for broader cooperation within ASEAN

On the occasion of the official visit to Vietnam and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 by Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão from June 7-10, Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Jakarta spoke with Beni Sukadis, Senior Coordinator at the Indonesian Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi), about the significance of the visit.

#Timor-Leste Vietnam relations #Xanana Gusmão Vietnam visit #ASEAN Future Forum 2026 #Timor-Leste ASEAN integration #Beni Sukadis #Lesperssi #Vietnam Timor-Leste cooperation #Southeast Asia diplomacy #ASEAN cooperation #Jakarta strategic studies #regional integration ASEAN #Vietnam foreign affairs
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