Vietnamese canoeist brings home three Asian junior titles

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Diep Thi Huong made a hattrick of titles at the 2026 Asian Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 Championships which is ongoing in Kazakhstan.



The multi-time SEA Games champion took her golds in the women's individual C1-200, C1-500 and C1-1,000 events on June 5. Among these achievement, she well defended her top places in the first two categories.



Athletes will continue paddling until June 7 with both men's and women's gold medals up for grab.



This year championship, beginning on June 4, features about 350 athletes from 17 countries and territories. They compete in kayak and canoeing in individual and pair disciplines./.



VNA