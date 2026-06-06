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Removing bottlenecks key to unlocking economic value of cultural heritage

A considerable gap remains between policy ambitions and practical implementation, beginning with the way cultural heritage itself is approached.

A visitor explores the art of making Dong Ho folk paintings in Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
A visitor explores the art of making Dong Ho folk paintings in Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cultural resources can only enter the marketplace as assets when they are clearly identified and protected by appropriate legal mechanisms. Removing the barriers that have long constrained heritage’s ability to generate economic value could help unlock Vietnam’s vast reservoir of traditional cultural wealth.

Significant value, yet largely untapped

​The Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture identifies culture as an endogenous driver of economic growth. Under the resolution, cultural industries are expected to contribute 7% of GDP by 2030 and 9% by 2045, becoming an increasingly important component of the national economy.

​However, a considerable gap remains between policy ambitions and practical implementation, beginning with the way cultural heritage itself is approached.

​Many cultural experts pointed to a long-standing paradox: while Vietnam possesses a rich and diverse heritage, the material value generated from it remains disproportionately low. Heritage that is merely preserved cannot generate new vitality. Only when it is reinterpreted through the language of the present, aligned with contemporary social needs and transformed into tangible products can it become an active contributor to economic life.

​Yet turning cultural ideas into marketable products remains a significant challenge. Although Vietnam possesses an abundance of cultural motifs, symbols, knowledge systems and traditional crafts, there is often no complete process for transforming these assets into commercially viable products.

​According to lawyer Le Quang Vinh, who has more than two decades of experience in intellectual property rights, the core obstacle lies in the lack of formal identification and classification of cultural products and heritage assets.

“Symbols, patterns, traditional knowledge and handicraft skills all have the potential to create value. But without clear identification, they cannot be valued, traded or protected under intellectual property frameworks,” he explained.

It’s a tough cycle to break: without recognition, there’s no market; without a market, heritage can’t bring in income; without income, artisans find it hard to keep their crafts alive; and without investment, there’s little room for innovation or preservation.

Enabling heritage to thrive in contemporary society

​Dr Le Thi Minh Ly, a member of the National Cultural Heritage Council, believed that the fundamental bottleneck stems from long-established ways of thinking.

​For many years, preservation through “freezing” heritage in time was widely regarded as the safest option. Heritage was placed in exhibition spaces, detached from its natural living environment, and gradually became something to be observed rather than experienced. As a result, the distance between heritage and communities, particularly younger generations, has widened. Once heritage is no longer actively practised or linked to livelihoods, it begins to lose its vitality from within.

​According to Ly, preservation and utilisation are not opposing approaches. On the contrary, responsible utilisation can be one of the most effective forms of sustainable preservation.

“When heritage generates economic value, communities have greater motivation to maintain and pass it on. When practitioners earn a stable income, traditional knowledge has a chance to survive. If heritage cannot sustain people’s livelihoods, people will inevitably abandon it,” she said.

​“Heritage needs to move beyond museum walls and return to everyday life, taking on new forms while retaining its core values,” Ly added.

​The story of Dong Ho folk paintings in Bac Ninh province offers a clear example of this approach.

​At a cultural exchange centre established by artisan Nguyen Dang Che, the traditional Dong Ho painting techniques continue to be practised and taught in their entirety. Artisans stay hands-on with their craft, inviting visitors to join in the creative process and develop a deeper appreciation for the cultural meaning behind the artwork.

​At the same time, Dong Ho imagery has been adapted for contemporary products such as calendars, notebooks, souvenirs, and lifestyle items. This demonstrates how heritage can be translated into the language of the market without compromising its authenticity.

​Ultimately, the challenge of heritage economics is not a matter of quantity but of removing critical obstacles, particularly those related to intellectual property. From identification and legal protection to commercial exploitation, each stage requires a clear and professional approach. Without any one of these links, the value chain remains fragmented. With all three in place, however, cultural heritage can become not only a symbol of identity but also a sustainable source of economic growth./.

VNA
#cultural heritage #cultural resources #Vietnamese culture #Dong Ho folk paintings Vietnam
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