Dong Ho folk paintings revived through technology, creativity

Both Bac Ninh and Jeonbuk boast rich and distinctive cultural heritage. Jeonbuk is known for Pansori, a traditional Korean vocal art, and Hanji paper, which is being nominated for UNESCO recognition. Meanwhile, Bac Ninh is home to Quan Ho folk singing and the Dong Ho folk painting tradition. These shared strengths provide a solid foundation for the two sides to jointly develop cultural tourism products and promote artistic exchanges, according to Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Bac Ninh Do Tuan Khoa.