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Dong Ho folk paintings revived through technology, creativity

Dong Ho folk paintings, known for their rustic palette of white “điệp” paper, bamboo leaves and red stone pigments, once captured the simple stories of rural Vietnamese life through traditional woodblock carving. However, for many young people today, this art form exists mainly in textbooks and museums. With the aim of bringing Dong Ho paintings closer to contemporary life, a project has been launched featuring a range of creative activities for young audiences.

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