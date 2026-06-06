Front calls on entire people to join hands in environmental protection campaign

Hanoi (VNA) - The Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) has issued a nationwide appeal calling on citizens, government agencies, businesses and social organisations to participate in a campaign to protect the environment for a green, clean and beautiful Vietnam.

In the appeal, the VFF Central Committee's Presidium noted that environmental protection has been identified by the Party and State as a strategic priority. The 14th National Party Congress highlighted the need to harmonise economic, cultural and social development with environmental protection and improvements in living standards.

Against this backdrop, the VFF Central Committee's Presidium called on Vietnamese citizens at home and abroad, along with public institutions, businesses and community organisations, to support the campaign through practical and sustained actions.

It urged individuals, particularly public officials and Party members, to adopt environmentally responsible habits, including proper waste disposal, reducing the use of single-use plastics, conserving electricity and water, planting and caring for trees, and maintaining cleanliness in public spaces.

Families were encouraged to build environmentally friendly lifestyles by sorting waste at source, maintaining clean households and neighbourhoods, and creating greener living environments.

At the community level, residential areas were encouraged to organise regular environmental clean-up activities, eliminate illegal dumping sites and promote cleaner streets, villages and public spaces. The campaign also advocates the development of “green neighbourhoods” and community-led environmental initiatives.

Volunteers collect plastic waste from coastal waters off Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)

Local administrations, including communes, wards and special zones, were called on to well organise waste collection and treatment systems and maintain clean rivers, canals, lakes, beaches, cultural sites, religious facilities and other public areas.

The VFF Central Committee's Presidium also urged schools, government agencies, businesses and manufacturing facilities to comply with environmental regulations, invest in cleaner technologies, reduce emissions and encourage innovation in environmental protection.

It said environmental stewardship should be viewed not only as a legal obligation but also as a social and cultural responsibility. Promoting greener lifestyles and community participation will be essential to supporting Vietnam’s sustainable development goals in the years ahead.

The campaign seeks to foster broader public engagement in environmental protection, emphasising that small actions taken by individuals and communities can collectively contribute to lasting environmental improvements nationwide./.

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