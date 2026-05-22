Quang Tri releases 13 wild animals back into nature

​Quang Tri (VNA) - Authorities at Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park on May 21 released 13 rescued wild animals back into their natural habitat following a period of rescue, rehabilitation, and behavioural recovery.

According to the park’s management board, the release was carried out by the Centre for Creature Rescue, Conservation and Development in coordination with relevant agencies under the supervision of the Phong Nha Forest Protection Division.

The animals included two masked palm civets, four stump-tailed macaques, and seven rhesus macaques. All belong to Group IIB under Circular No. 85/2025/TT-BNNMT issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on the management of endangered, precious and rare species, as well as the implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Representatives of the rescue centre said the animals had been received from various sources over recent months. After being rescued, they underwent health monitoring, rehabilitation, and recovery of survival instincts before being deemed fit for release.

Prior to the release, all the animals underwent health checks and assessments to ensure they could safely adapt to the wild. The release site was also carefully selected to match each species’ ecological characteristics, with adequate food sources, shelter, and minimal human disturbance.

According to the centre, the release not only allows rescued animals to return to their natural environment but also contributes to restoring wild populations, maintaining ecosystem balance, and raising public awareness about biodiversity conservation.

The activity also reflects ongoing efforts by authorities to combat illegal hunting, captivity, and trafficking of endangered wildlife species./.

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